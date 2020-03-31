With the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives to stay home, keep your distance from people and wash your hands, I’ve been pondering how to write a column titled “Get Out of Town.”
At first, I thought maybe going to an outdoors location where there wouldn’t be many people would work. But I’ve been reading that lots of those types of locations are getting people with the same idea. So, while supporting the efforts to combat the pandemic, but still giving people opportunities to keep themselves occupied, my solution is to point out some virtual tour options. In particular, virtual tours with some historical interest. I do this with the thought that we will get through this and we will travel again eventually.
You might remember I led a small group on a tour of presidential homes and related locations in Virginia last fall. I wrote articles on two of the locations, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, and James Madison’s Montpelier. We also visited Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. One of the most famous of our Founding Fathers, author of the Declaration of Independence, and our third president, Jefferson is a study in brilliance but also contradiction.
His home Monticello (“little mountain” in Italian) is just outside of Charlottesville, Va., and can still be toured (eventually). Since it is temporarily closed, I recommend a virtual tour. See monticello.org, and under the Menu Option you will see a selection for “Virtual Tours of Monticello” under the House & Gardens heading. The virtual tours are very well done. In fact, before leading any more tours there, I will suggest travelers do the virtual tour first. Interestingly, you can now pay for a guided virtual tour. But the unguided virtual tours don’t cost anything and are most absorbing. There are first floor, second floor, third floor and Mulberry Row tours to choose from. The embedded videos and explanations by Monticello officials make the virtual tours especially rewarding.
I will save some thoughts on Jefferson as a contradiction until next month. Until then, and in the spirit of opportunities to spend time you didn’t anticipate around home productively, here are a few books I recommend: First is “Thomas Jefferson, The Art of Power” by Jon Meacham. A good-sized book, Meacham covers Jefferson in one very readable volume. A shorter book is “Thomas Jefferson, Author of America” by Christopher Hitchens. Hitchens is able to focus on the essentials, and makes the case “... that anyone who writes about America is writing about Thomas Jefferson in one way or another ...”
Catherine Kerrison is the author of “Jefferson’s Daughters, Three Sisters, White and Black, in a Young America.” Among other insights, several not flattering to Jefferson, Kerrison points out Jefferson’s enjoyment of architecture and makes a thought-provoking point about Jefferson’s wife Martha (they were married for about 10-and-a-half years between 1772 and 1782) and Monticello: “Thus Martha Jefferson would live out her married life in a noisy, dusty construction zone — except for the times she left Monticello.” I further recommend “The Hemingses of Monticello” by Annette Gordon-Reed. She documents what happened to the Hemings slave family, and the likely relationship between Sally Hemings and Thomas Jefferson that produced seven children.
A final thought on the virtual tour and its insights. For the large majority of the house, no pictures are allowed inside on the live guided tours. The virtual tour allows excellent views of what is inside the home, and many times the background of the objects on display.
