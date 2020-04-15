President Woodrow Wilson famously said, “Food will win the war,” during World War I. Although food may not prevent or cure COVID-19, it’s a necessity and many people are becoming backyard gardeners as a way to help provide for their families.
During the world wars, countries including the United States encouraged people to plant war gardens at their homes. Victory gardens were touted as a way to feed families and leave commercially grown produce for those fighting wars overseas.
Charles Lathrop Pack, who created the National War Garden Commission in 1918, led the charge. “As a result of emergency created by the war, the home garden of America has become an institution of worldwide importance,” he said.
The commission helped to persuade Americans to “contribute to the war effort by planting, fertilizing, harvesting and storing fruits and vegetables.” Government-produced educational pamphlets taught folks how to garden.
During our current “war” — on the virus — wondering if grocery shelves will be empty can be unnerving. For many, gardening is a way of calming the noise of coronavirus commotion. Turning down that noise and settling into a tactile action of preparing to grow something is rewarding.
The Black Forest Victory Garden Club’s Emmy McAllister and Paul Smith have ideas on what to grow based on their experience. “In deciding which varieties to suggest, we tried to see through the eyes of the victory gardeners of the past, who were depending on what they grew to supply a large portion of what they ate,” say McAllister and Smith.
Beets such as Cylindra and Touchstone Gold have worked well as have Scarlet Nantes carrots and Inchelium Red Garlic. Additionally, they say, “The tall pole bean varieties can be much harder to protect from hail than the short ‘bush bean’ varieties.” For other suggestions, visit blackforestvictorygardenclub.wordpress.com.
Back in the 1940s first-time gardeners turned to publications and classes provided by the Colorado State College, now Colorado State University. The college’s Rural War Production Training Program taught folks to grow their own food, as well as canning and “putting up” extra produce to eat later in the season.
High-altitude gardening has its own perplexities
“The climate on the Palmer Divide presents many challenges to the vegetable gardener. Our low humidity, intense sunlight and extreme variations on temperature are definitely unique,” states CSU Extension, but it is possible to grow a garden as long as we are smart about it.
Growing from seed is an inexpensive way to start your garden. Some seeds can be started indoors, while others tolerate spring’s fickle weather better and can be put right into the ground now. McCord’s Garden Center and Landscaping in Monument has an informative blog post noting when to plant seeds and whether to start indoors or out. Go to tinyurl.com/r8unmqm.
For example, beets, parsnips and peas can be sown into soil outside in April, while cucumbers, peppers and tomatoes should be started indoors away from the harsh, cold weather, and planted after the last killing frost, typically in late May.
Colorado State University Extension website, extension.colostate.edu, tackles all kinds of gardening questions. With regard to seeds, it says it is best to buy seeds created this year to ensure viability. Most seed packets are dated using phrases such as “Packed for 2020.” Follow the directions on the back of the packet to learn how deep to plant seeds, then keep them watered frequently. Harden plants to the outdoors by exposing them to longer times outdoors as the temperature gets more springlike.
For a very low-cost starter vessel to hold seedlings the Black Forest Victory Garden Club has a tutorial to create newspaper plant pots, something kids and adults can make themselves. An empty egg carton works well to plant seeds, too, and can be put right into the ground.
If you don’t have a lot of backyard space to dedicate to a garden, CSU Extension suggests, “Container gardens can be grown where traditional gardens are not possible.” Anything can be used as a container for your garden, even cement blocks. Clay or plastic pots, wood barrels and wire baskets also work well.
With any container, make sure water will drain out the bottom because plants don’t like to have waterlogged roots.
CSU Extension says, “Look for varieties that are labeled as ‘bush,’ ‘patio,’ ‘dwarf’ or ‘compact’” for your container garden. Vegetables such as beets, beans, cabbage, carrots, cucumber, eggplant, green onions, lettuce, spinach, kale and peppers are suitable for containers.
Planttalk Colorado, a partnership between Colorado University Extension, Denver Botanic Gardens and Green Industries, suggests growing hot or sweet peppers like jalapeño, bell and sweet banana. Many types of greens and herbs grow well in containers and can be snipped off when young or grown to full size. Cucumbers, such as “Bush Baby” and “Baby Boo” or “Small Sugar” pumpkins work well.
There are many options to label your plantings. Some gardeners use the empty seed packets on sticks, while others paint rocks with plant names, a fun project for kids out of school. Painted and handwritten wooden popsicle sticks or clothespins work, too.
As some plants grow whether in a container or in the ground, you may need to provide a trellis for them to climb. Alternately, gather some sturdy twigs and train the plant to grow toward it.
McCord’s in Monument is available to field questions over the phone at 375-3573, and during these social-distanced times are allowing a handful of people into the shop at 2720 McShane Drive (80132) at a time. Orders placed over the phone can be picked up.
Additionally, Colorado State University Extension has many suggestions and wisdom on plants, soil preparation, watering and sunshine needs. Go to tinyurl.com/wmz2amk.