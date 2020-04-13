The coronavirus pandemic is having a predictably damaging effect on Colorado Springs-area professional service firms, retailers, restaurants and the like, with nearly four out of five saying they’ve lost business as a result, according to a survey released April 6 by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.
Perhaps even more troubling: The survey was conducted during a six-day window that ended two days before Gov. Jared Polis’ issued his stay-at-home order March 25. That order forced the closure of additional, nonessential businesses, meaning the negative economic impacts of the pandemic likely have grown in severity since the survey was conducted.
“There’s certainly negative consequences to what we’re seeing, as evidenced by so much disruption in terms of business as usual and regular day-to-day living for a family,” said Cecilia Harry, the Chamber & EDC’s chief economic development officer.
“We could very well be in the very early stages of a significant paradigm shift that’s going to impact everything from how we educate our children to purchase our goods to interacting face to face.”
The survey helps illustrate the challenges for businesses in the short term, as they seek to make decisions about payroll and relief programs, Harry said. It also puts a spotlight on the long-term issues and planning that essential and nonessential businesses will face, along with their employees who are trying to make ends meet, she said.
At the same time, the survey helps showcase concerns so that business and community leaders can assess resources and needs and to provide support, Crystal LaTier, executive director of economic development for El Paso County’s Economic Development Department, said in a statement accompanying the survey.
“Community leaders quickly assembled a task force to execute one effort of data gathering to inform how we can support businesses at the local level,” LaTier said. “We want to identify local strategies to assist businesses as soon as possible in addition to the state and federal packages available.”
The Chamber & EDC emailed its members, along with other area businesses and business leaders, and invited them to participate in a 31-question survey conducted from March 18 through March 23. Chamber & EDC partners, such as the city, El Paso County, Downtown Partnership and several others, also were asked to participate and distribute the survey.
Of 358 respondents, 176 answered all of the questions for a response rate of nearly 50%. Another 182 respondents dropped out before completing the survey.
The highest number of survey respondents came from the professional and technical services sector, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation; accommodations and food service; and retail. Other respondents came from health care and social assistance; construction; and manufacturing.
Among the survey’s key findings:
• 78% of the 176 respondents said they’ve lost business as a result of the pandemic.
• Combined, those respondents reported economic losses of nearly $10.2 million between Jan. 20 and March 23 — a small example of the economic toll the pandemic is having on area businesses.
• 24% of respondents either had laid off employees or will do so in the future; 45% were uncertain if they would cut jobs; and 31% didn’t plan to let go of any workers.
• The lost wages from furloughs, layoffs and job losses on the part of survey respondents totaled almost $2.1 million, another “little sliver” of the pandemic’s economic impact, Harry said.
• 30% of survey respondents reported an existing or anticipated disruption in their ability to obtain supplies, equipment and materials from domestic sources needed to conduct business; 23% of respondents said they were having trouble obtaining what they needed from international suppliers.
• Of all 358 respondents, 48% said they were open for business; 39% were open with limitations; and 13% were closed.
• The top three factors hindering businesses were a loss of customers, the cancellation of conferences and events and a drop in tourism.
• 57% of respondents said their business had internal or external plans to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, while 18% were uncertain.
• 30% of respondents were unaware of existing resources to assist them at the local, state and federal levels; 50% of respondents were only “somewhat aware.” The survey was conducted before the federal government’s passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package, which included programs for businesses.
