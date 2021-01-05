The large Ute Valley Park lies southeast of the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Vindicator Drive, providing simple access to a variety of trails for winter hiking.
The west side of the park features an extended hogback (Rattlesnake Ridge) that tells the story of geological uplift that created foothills giving way to mountains. To explore the west side, from Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard, head northwest on Centennial for about 1.5 miles to Mule Deer Drive. Turn right and head west and south along Piñon Valley Park (a small city park) for a quarter mile to Pinon Park Drive. Turn left and continue about a hundred yards to the Piñon Valley Park trailhead at a sharp right turn in the road. Limited public street parking is available at the trailhead but more spaces are available on the streets along Pinon Park. The trail quickly enters natural foothills landscape of oak shrubland, Ponderosa Pines and rock outcrops.
Head eastward for about a quarter mile to a three-way intersection and make note of this three-way as the loop route will end here. Bear far right on the Winding Woods Loop Trail and drop eastward down into a small valley. After about a half mile, turn left and head northward, sticking to the main trail route while passing many social trails for about a half mile up a gradual and then steeper slope connecting to the Ute Valley Regional Trail. Continue along the top of a small ridge northward and westward sticking to the main route for about .75 mile to reach a T intersection at a wide trail path.
Turn right for about 25 yards, then swing left for about 25 yards crossing a creek footbridge. Turn right and continue north and west for about a half mile to a point near the intersection of Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard. Follow the dirt path about 50 yards up Rattlesnake Ridge and be sure to break left on top of the ridge to head southward. The Rattlesnake Ridge Trail follows the contour just below the ridgetop for about 1.25 miles, then swings left and ends at a wide path named Triple Treat, aka Pine Ridge Trail. Turn right and hike for about a quarter mile to the three way intersection where the loop started, then bear right and go another quarter mile west back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.