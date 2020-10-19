Editor's note: This story has been updated with a list of drop-off sites for shoe donations.
Alysa Mellars believes a service dog can help her regain some of the confidence and independence she lost as a child.
The 17-year-old Colorado Springs teen has for years been struggling and suffering with several health issues. She’s currently on a waitlist for a specially trained service dog through the nonprofit Little Angels Service Dogs, which provides highly-trained service dogs to assist disabled children, adults and veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.
It’s a cause she supports wholeheartedly, and so Mellars recently launched a shoe collection drive to raise money for LASD. The drive started on Sept. 8 and runs through Nov. 8.
It’s a very personal mission for Alysa, who first displayed mental health problems and learning issues while in elementary school and has struggled with these issues most her life.
At 13, Alysa was diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety, and developed non-epileptic seizures, and by 14 learned she had PTSD.
By the time Alysa turned 16, she had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (a mental disorder marked by hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention), Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (a connective tissue disorder), Dysautonomia, (a dysfunctional autonomic nervous system) and Tachycardia Intolerance (a heart rhythm disorder).
A senior at The Village High School (an Academy District 20 online school), Alysa has conducted years of extensive research about service dogs.
“LASD is a reputable nonprofit organization and best fits my personal needs. The more money I can raise for LASD, the shorter my wait time will be to receive a seizure assistance, mobility and psychiatric service dog,” Alysa said.
Alysa will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as the nonprofit Funds2Orgs purchases the donated footwear. Funds2Orgs operates as a shoe drive fundraising company and works with schools, nonprofits, churches and civic groups to help dispose unwanted shoes.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Alysa and Funds2Orgs, the shoes will be given a second chance to make a difference in people’s lives. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and nations in Central America and Africa.
According to Alysa, shoe sale proceeds go to feed, clothe and house families. “One budding entrepreneur in Haiti earned enough money to send to her son to law school,” Alysa said.
Her mom, Michelle Mellars, added, “We know most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Thirteen volunteers assist Alysa by advertising in their local neighborhoods and serving as collection/drop-off sites. Alysa’s parents, Doug and Michelle Mellars, periodically collect accumulated donations.
“I think the most rewarding aspect of this fundraiser is the sense of unity and accomplishment that comes with helping both LASD provide disabled recipients with dogs that will greatly improve their quality of life and support micro-businesses in developing nations,” Alysa said.
Anyone interested in donating is encouraged to inspect new, gently worn or used shoes for holes and loose soles, and to ensure the shoes are clean before making a donation. The shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing nations.
Those who have already donated shoes have expressed a sincere and enthusiastic desire to help, Alysa said. “We have been fairly successful in our efforts to advertise in our close community, but would love help spreading the word throughout the entire city,” she said.
Alysa and her team hope to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes and to date have received approximately 700 pairs. “That is about 28% of our end goal,” Alysa said.
Funds2Orgs who will donate 40 cents per pound to LASD while 100% of the proceeds go toward boarding, training and LASD dog care. Donations also will support the reduction of what goes into landfills.
Monetary donations can be made by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/alysa-mellars or littleangelsservicedogs.org (visit the donation hub, click on recipient fund and enter solicitation code PM-ME-AL); or by mailing a check to LASD, 1088 U.S. Route 302, Bartlett, NH 03812 (write the solicitation code PM-ME-AL on the memo line).
Pleased with the drive’s progress so far, Alysa doesn’t foresee conducting another shoe drive in the near future.
“We will, however, continue our efforts by doing different kinds of fundraisers,” she said.