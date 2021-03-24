MARCH 28
Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.
MARCH 31
Growing Herbs in the Garden Webinar — Hosted by CSU Extension El Paso County, noon-1 p.m., $10. Registration required: epcextension.eventbrite.com.
APRIL 10
PIKES PEAK HERB FEST EVENTS:
Seed & Garden Swap — Hosted by Essential Wellness Society at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/38RB48c
Inviting Nature Indoors for Wellbeing — Hosted by Embrace Her at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St., Colorado Springs, 11-11:30 a.m., free. Info: bit.ly/3cMST9o.
Detoxification with Herbs — Hosted by The Rooted Herbalist at Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.,Colorado Springs, 11:30 a.m. to noon, free. Info: bit.ly/38UGTlo.
APRIL 11
Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.
APRIL 17
Composting: The Whats, Whys and Hows — Sustainable Educational Experience at The Shire on Old Ranch. Date, time and registration: TBA. Info: sustainableeducationalexperience.org/upcoming-courses/.
APRIL 25
Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.
Garden Favorites Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 7-8
Garden Treasures Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road, Colorado Springs; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 9
Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.
MAY 14-15
Garden Gems Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 21-22
Garden Delights Plant Sale — Hosted by the Horticultural Art Society of Colorado Springs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monument Valley Park, 224 Mesa Road; hasgardens.org/plant-sale.
MAY 23
Colorado Farm & Art Market Spring Market — Outdoors and socially distanced at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., Colorado Springs, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., free. Info: bit.ly/30QXLVt.