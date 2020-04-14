Streets are empty and our community feels quiet. It’s eerie. Before all of this, I commonly complained about being too busy and needing some alone time. Now, I crave social interaction in this age of distancing.
Pikes Peak Library District, alongside many area organizations, has closed its physical locations until further notice in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, we are working hard to ensure people who are now homebound for the foreseeable future can access our services and resources. In fact, much of what we offer as an organization can be accessed remotely.
I, for one, am extremely thankful for the digital accessibility of library resources. I’ve found solace in the movies, music, magazines, audiobooks, eBooks, and more — all available with my library card.
One of the measures PPLD has taken to increase that accessibility is extending the length of online library card signups. Online signups used to last 10 days before you needed to bring in a proof of address. That has been extended to 90 days. We also went back and renewed all library cards that expired in the last two years, just in case those folks needed access from home during this time.
To find our full lineup of digital services, the best place to start is ppld.org/remote. There, you can find information on watching films with our streaming service Kanopy, listening to music with Freegal, and accessing our other digital materials. We also have lesson plans and curriculum for those parents homeschooling for the first time. Head to ppld.org/homeschool-hub to find the assistance you need for home education.
We’ve also been working hard on rolling out a whole host of virtual programs. From virtual storytime to online book clubs and movie discussions, we want to make sure you have an opportunity to engage with your community, even if it’s not in person! For a full list of virtual programs — which is being updated regularly — visit ppld.org/virtual, or simply visit our calendar of virtual events to see all the offerings.
Our programs have been designed to serve patrons of all ages and interests, so you can find something for everyone. For those of you participating in our Winter Adult Reading Program, or those who want to sign up, it’s been extended until further notice to give you reading activities while home.
In the meantime, we’ve been doing what we can to support those most in need in our community. It has been so inspiring to see the uprising of support in the Pikes Peak region as we all navigate this uncharted territory. PPLD has donated 400 surgical masks and 6,000 gloves to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. We’re also exploring opportunities to loan computers and Wi-Fi hotspots to community agencies providing emergency services remotely.
I know we’ll emerge from this, and we’ll likely be stronger and more connected as a community. For the time being, we are here to serve the community, providing education and entertainment as we’re stuck inside.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.