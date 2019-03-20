A third-year music education student at the University of Northern Colorado, Jacie Matzke has played the clarinet for more than a decade. The Liberty High School graduate has also taken part in numerous UNC School of Music playing opportunities, including the Wind Ensemble and others.
Dedicated and inspired by her parents, who are both music education teachers, Matzke wants to share her love of music through teaching after she graduates in December 2020.
Her outstanding performance and dedication are just two reasons why she was awarded the $4,000 Presser Undergraduate Scholar Award from the Presser Foundation, a private foundation dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. She was recommended by numerous UNC music faculty members and was up against around 10 other third-year music student candidates nationwide.
“UNC has just always felt super home-y to me, and it still feels that way. The faculty here is amazing. I’ve had super awesome teachers, and there are so many great opportunities. I’ve been able to play in the Wind Ensemble, I’ve been able to do chamber music, all the observations we have to do, observing classrooms for ... field hours for my degree. All that has really culminated and helped me to be a well-rounded musician and teacher,” Matzke said.
“The Presser Undergrad Scholarship is given to a student at the end of their third year, and it’s based on nominations from the faculty,” she said. “I’m really honored to have gotten the Presser; it’s a big deal, and I think it’s really cool.”