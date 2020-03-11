The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY WELCOMES NEW MANAGER OF RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT
Pikes Peak United Way announced last week that Courtney Hadl has joined the organization’s resource development team in a role focused on raising funds for PPUW programs and partners.
Hadl, who joined PPUW in February, will serve as manager of resource development.
Hadl graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 2009 and received the prestigious Daniels Fund scholarship, a four-year college scholarship that provides financial and personal support in college and in life. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Denver and a master’s degree in organizational development and leadership from Saint Joseph’s University. She’s returned to her hometown of Colorado Springs after more than six years in Denver working for the Griffith Centers for Children, Chins Up. Most recently, she served as the nonprofit’s organization engagement manager.
Hadl is also a member of the National Society for Leadership and Success and volunteers for many area nonprofit events.
Pikes Peak United Way serves both Teller and El Paso counties, working to improve education, income and health.
