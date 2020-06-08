Aaron Lubelski was not about to be denied his moment in the heat of the midday sun.
On Saturday, May 30, the Briargate-area resident completed a 31.1-mile run that began in Bear Creek Park and ended at in the parking lot at Eagle View Middle School, a stone’s throw from Ute Valley Park.
Lubelski’s ambitious 50-kilometer run took him seven hours, 41 minutes (running time of 6:55.16) and ended with a Mexican-food lunch and refreshments with his wife and friends.
“It got pretty hot going through Garden of the Gods,” Lubelski said. “Oh my goodness. When that sun kicked up on the red rocks it just became an inferno. When we got down onto Ruxton Ave. (in Manitou Springs) it cooled off quite a bit.”
Lubelski, 27, made several stops along the way at pre-arranged aid stations, including a final one before he entered Ute Valley Park for 5.5 miles of his run.
“I stopped so I could stretch and change my socks and get rehydrated,” said Lubelski, who drank three 50-ounce bladders of water from his backpack.
Lubelski’s wife, Sarah Kelecy, ran the first two miles and the final four miles with him. Lubelski’s friend, Zack Reeves, ran the first 13.5 miles. Another friend, John Mohr, ran the last nine miles with Lubelski.
“It’s great to see all of your friends come together and make somebody’s dream a reality, despite everything that’s going on in the world,” Kelecy said. “It’s really heartwarming.
Lubelski, a cybersecurity engineer with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, did not initially intend to run the grueling distance through Colorado Springs streets and parks. He and Mohr signed up for the Golden Gate Dirty 30 that was supposed to be held May 30, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lubelski was not about to allow the cancellation of the race detour him from running a 50K. He decided to map out his own local route and run it the original race date.
“I only signed up for the Golden Gate to support Aaron,” Mohr said. “We found out in April the (Golden Gate) was canceled. He was very disappointed. I was like, ‘Oh well.’ But he was very dedicated and wanted to run anyway.”
Mohr and Lubelski have competed in the Pikes Peak Ascent in recent years. That race has been canceled this summer.
Lubelski has a goal to compete in an ultra-marathon (100 miles) in the next four of five years.
“I have to keep working up to that,” he said. “Like my wife told me a couple of years ago, ‘Just get out there. Run for 10 minutes. A couple of miles.’”
Lubelski said if he can become a distance runner, most anybody can.
“You have to try to get out there as many days as week as you can,” he said. “Just go for it and eventually you start getting a solid distance and strong base.”