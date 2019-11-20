A local hospital is now offering new, advanced patient services thanks to a recently completed major expansion.
UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, now has a new interventional suite designed for coronary procedures (diagnostic and interventional such as stents for heart attack patients); electrophysiology tests and procedures; and interventional radiology procedures and treatments.
The suite also will be used to treat embolizations, which are endovascular procedures performed by interventional radiologists. Vascular stent placements; ablation procedures and other device implant procedures, such as insertion of pacemakers, also will be conducted here. The high-tech rooms are scheduled to open for procedures this week.
Memorial Hospital North recently held two open houses for EMS providers and physicians to showcase all the suite has to offer patients.
Renovating thousands of square feet of existing space figured in the project. The interventional suite will enable Memorial North to keep pace with a growing number of local heart and vascular needs, both emergency and scheduled. It is the second interventional suite at Memorial North, said Media Relations Specialist Cary Vogrin.
Memorial is excited to have its second suite open at Memorial Hospital North, said Bradden Cannon, director of Memorial’s Cardiovascular Services. He said the suite provides residents of northern El Paso County increased access to scheduled, urgent and emergent procedures.
“We have been providing 24/7 coverage for emergencies at both our Central and North campuses since 2014, and with the opening of our second suite, we are able to expand our services in electrophysiology and interventional radiology procedures, giving residents care where they want it, which is close to home. This is one of the many things we are doing to improve lives each and every day,” Cannon said.
Memorial Hospital North opened as a small, community hospital in April 2007 and has evolved into a full-service hospital.
Since 2012 Memorial Hospital has been a part of UCHealth, a health-care system recognized as a national leader in quality, research and outcomes.
Throughout the years the hospital has expanded to keep up with a growing and diverse community. In order to remain at the front of quality patient care, the hospital regularly adopts new technologies and treatments.
At the local level, Memorial offers a comprehensive list of inpatient and outpatient services at its Central and North facilities, and multiple outpatient locations.
Services offered include birth, cancer, heart and vascular care, orthopedic, pediatric care, disease management, emergency and trauma, radiology and imaging, physical medicine and rehabilitation. Sleep disorder, stroke, surgery, women’s, urgent and senior care also is provided.
Memorial Hospital North is southern Colorado’s only comprehensive stroke center and the only hospital in the Pikes Peak region with neurosurgeons and neuro-interventional physicians teams on-call 24/7.