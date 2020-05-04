Leaders at Colorado Springs’ two largest higher-education institutions are bracing for post-pandemic realities that include projected multimillion-dollar budget deficits.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs officials estimate a $6 million budget shortfall by June 30, the end of the fiscal year, they said in a virtual town hall in late April.
Revenue losses associated with housing, dining and other student services and operations due to the campus being closed since mid-March created the situation, officials said.
Pikes Peak Community College anticipates an estimated $4.3 million funding gap for the year beginning July 1, officials said April 29, after a virtual town hall meeting.
The budget forecasts come as schools are preparing for remote finals, virtual graduation ceremonies and reopening campuses under relaxed coronavirus restrictions.
But the schools are employing strategies to help mitigate potential losses.
UCCS departments have minimized expenses, all university-sponsored travel has been halted, and only mission-critical job openings are being filled, said Chancellor Venkat Reddy.
Also, along with chancellors of all four campuses in the University of Colorado system and President Mark Kennedy, Reddy took a 10% pay cut from his $329,000 annual salary.
PPCC has banned travel for employees for about a year and instituted a hiring freeze, Bolton said.
The school’s only current capital project — further renovation of the Center for Healthcare Education and Simulation building in northern Colorado Springs — has been put on hold.
The community college and the university anticipate reduced state funding, lower enrollment numbers in the summer and fall terms, and different modes of instruction for the coming fiscal year.
State lawmakers, who will reconvene in late May, on April 27 released analyses that said the state budget could incur a revenue shortfall between $2 billion and $3 billion.
Neither institution has reduced staff, but Reddy said the possibility is not off the table, with auxiliary employees likely the first to be affected.
“We’ll do everything possible before looking at furloughs and layoffs, but you cannot really rule them out of the picture,” Reddy said.
Student employment is another area of loss for UCCS.
The school is covering the wages of student employees through the end of the semester, even if they don’t do work under the attendance restrictions.
Both schools have received money from the higher education emergency relief fund of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
PPCC will distribute its cut of $3.8 million across summer and fall semesters to assist students with food, housing and access to technology, Bolton said. The money also will pay for scholarships to help students stay on track in college for their goals.
An infusion of nearly $8 million in federal aid for UCCS will be split in half, with about $4 million being used in emergency aid for students through direct disbursements, which officials said soon will be available, and another $4 million to reimburse institutional expenses related to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, PPCC restarted Monday some in-person career and technical education classes, health sciences classes and some student services, Bolton said.
PPCC’s Rampart Range Campus, the Center for Healthcare and Education Simulation building and the main Centennial Campus opened Monday.
The Downtown Studio Campus and Studio West will remain closed until in-person instruction returns more widely.
Students will be allowed to use the Learning Commons, the PPCC Bookstore and computer labs but must wear masks and abide by social distancing rules, officials said. And anyone who is sick must stay home and not come on campus.
“Not only has the college’s facilities staff cleaned the campuses to the highest hygienic levels, they’ve also installed Plexiglas shields where necessary to protect students and staff,” Bolton said.
PPCC also intends to start summer classes on May 26, he said.
“We are hopeful we can operate those classes for the normal fashion, but it’s unlikely that’s going to happen on the first day,” Bolton said.
“I expect a combination of online classes where that’s possible, as well as altered face-to-face classes at the same time.”
UCCS will offer summer classes online, with some of the normal fees waived.
The bulk of UCCS employees will not return to campus on May 15 as previously scheduled, Reddy said.
He predicts a “phased reentry” of the campus in the coming months and through the summer, with the expectation of starting classes in the fall, “if circumstances allow.”
A transformation and innovation team is identifying how to improve collaboration with technology, find efficiencies, market online courses better and otherwise strengthen remote instruction and learning, Reddy said.
PPCC is working with industry advisers and local businesses to tailor instruction going forward with workforce needs of the future, Bolton said, as well as adapting to “how people will gather, reconnect and rebuild community.”
UCCS’ virtual commencement ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on May 15.
PPCC’s virtual graduation will be at 10 a.m. on May 16.
In three weeks, the CU Board of Regents will discuss potential tuition increases for all four CU campuses for the 2020-2021 school year.
March revenue projections for Colorado, before the extent of the coronavirus had played out, showed tuition increases at public colleges and universities not expected to exceed 3% for the coming academic year.
Such a cap would limit institutions’ ability to recoup funding losses through tuition hikes, in the event that state funding decreases substantially.
