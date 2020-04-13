Mark Misch was planning to be in Tokyo this summer coaching two Olympic athletes. But the COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on that and caused the Games to be postponed for a year.
Misch wears many hats, including being the head men’s cross-country coach for the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. Since 2015, he has also been the head coach for two elite Estonian track athletes named Tiidrek Nurme (marathon) and Kaur Kivistik (steeplechase).
Under Estonian rules, both men will still be qualified to compete in next year’s Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8. Misch and his Estonian athletes are remaining upbeat, despite their obvious disappointment.
“If it was a situation with something to do with those guys, like an injury, it would be disappointing, but because there are so many other things that people are dealing with around the world we will adjust and be OK,” Misch said.
Nurme, 34, has competed in two Olympics. He finished 27th in the 1,500 meters at the 2008 Beijing Games. He competed in the marathon at 2016 Rio Games, where he finished 63rd.
Kivistik, 28, is a rising star in the 3000-meter steeplechase. He was 35th in Rio. He’s had top-10 finishes in two European World Championships.
“We’re all looking at this as a blessing because it may give us some more opportunities this year to do some races we wouldn’t have gotten to do,” Misch said. “Like anything, adversity sometimes creates other opportunities and this has kind of opened the door for us to have some real flexibility.”
Misch and his athletes had a plan in place leading up to this summer’s Games. The script for Nurme was a little more technical since he competes in the grueling marathon.
“Not much will change in terms of what we will do in the 15 weeks leading up to next year’s race,” Misch said. “We had already outlined that and I think we’ll stick with that a year from now.”
Nurme was planning to come to Colorado Springs and train with Misch in the weeks leading up to this summer’s Games.
“We wanted to train at altitude, so I think we’ll probably keep that same plan for next year,” Misch said.
Misch has worked longer and more closely with Nurme. Misch was in Beijing — as a close observer —for the 2008 Games when he watched Nurme compete in the 1,500 meters. They eventually met through Mike Fox of Athletes in Action. The next year, Misch was advising Nurme, and a few years he was Kivistik’s advisor.
Their friendship blossomed, and by 2015 Misch was coaching the Estonians from 5,000 miles away, working with them through e-mail and Skype, and traveling to Estonia on occasion as well as being with them for training camps in Colorado Springs and Kenya. Misch was also named an Estonian National Team Coach for the 2018 European Track & Field Championships and 2019 IAAF World Track & Field Championships.
Misch encouraged Nurme to switch to the marathon in 2015, which paid dividends. After a strong showing in Rio, Nurme finished 9th at the 2018 European Championships and 26th at the 2019 World Championships. He ran his career-best time of 2 hours, 10 minutes, 2 seconds at the Seville Marathon in early 2020, which qualified him for Tokyo.
Nurme is one of just four competitors in Olympic history to compete in the 1,500 and marathon.
“When Mark first talked about switching to the marathon, I wasn’t so sure that was a great idea,” Nurme told The Woodmen Edition by telephone last week from his home in Estonia. “I trusted him and he turned out to be right.
“He is more than a coach who writes plans. He really cares. He will be the last coach of my career.”
Misch, 47, is still an avid runner. He has run in 25 countries totaling more than 88,000 miles since he began keeping a logbook of his journeys during his junior year of high school in Kansas.