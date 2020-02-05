Mike and Stephanie Kinner’s Air O Sport game will be highlighted Feb. 15 at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where several teams will compete for prizes and top honors.
Residents of Briargate, the Kinners invented Air O Sport — a disc target game with some of the best characteristics of basketball, ultimate and disc golf — two years ago as another vehicle for people to stay active while playing an enjoyable activity.
“It’s a Colorado-bred invention,” Mike said. “The sport is so adaptive. Our goal is to make it the most adaptive sport in the world.”
Air O Sport’s popularity is growing daily. Mike has shipped units to 48 states. He’s trying to get the sport into schools.
“I just mailed 14 units to Alaska,” Mike said. “We want to bring communities together and bring people together.”
Mike said he is trying to grow the sport in the Pikes Peak region. Recently, Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 bought several units for its middle school physical education classes. The Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind has also purchased units that can be adapted.
The Kinners’ goal is to have Air O Sport in the hands of every person who sees a need for physical fitness.
“YMCAs, summer camps, colleges, back yards, gyms,” Mike said. “We want to bring people of all backgrounds together. We want to help energize people and give them a reason to put down their devices and be in the moment.
“We designed Air O Sport with summer camps in mind, but it can be played anywhere and by just about anyone.”
Rockets hang on poles crafted from airplane-grade aluminum. The rockets are made from outdoor-grade molded rubber, and the Air O Discs are easy to throw and soft on impact with a water-resistant material.
“It’s a great icebreaker game that helps introduce campers, or anyone, to each other,” Mike said.
Air O Sport can be played indoors or outdoors in a variety of ways. The UCCS tournament will take place inside the recreation center and will feature 7-10 players per team (five play on each team). There will be two 8-minute halves, so extreme cardio will be the theme for the fast-paced affair.
The tournament will begin around 1:30 p.m. and feature teams from UCCS and anyone else who wants to register and play. The cost to play is $100 per team. To register, email info@airosport.fun.