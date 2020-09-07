By Rich Laden
Special from The Gazette
Two more hotels are coming to InterQuest on Colorado Springs’ far north side, one of the city’s hottest commercial areas that’s already home to a half-dozen lodging properties.
A four-story, 119-room Hyatt Place is planned for nearly 13 acres in the Victory Ridge development southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways, according to a proposal submitted to city officials by Mission Hill Capital, a Springs-based private equity firm and Hyatt franchisee.
The hotel would be built south of retail development taking shape along Voyager in Victory Ridge, which includes the city’s first In-N-Out Burger that’s under construction and scheduled to open this year.
Meanwhile, Genesis Cos. of Kansas City, Mo., a real estate management, development and construction company, plans a four-story, 122-room Woodspring Suites in InterQuest Commons, southwest of InterQuest and Voyager, according to plans the company submitted to city officials. The hotel is targeted to open in February.
The Hyatt represents a shift in direction for a portion of the 153-acre Victory Ridge project, which is being developed by Westside Investment Partners of suburban Denver.
National Healthcare Realty, a Denver-based brokerage and developer of medical properties, had planned two 40,000-square-foot medical office buildings and a hotel at Victory Ridge.
But after Centura Health said it would build a third Colorado Springs hospital southeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway, National Healthcare scrapped its Victory Ridge buildings, said Jecoah Byrnes, National Healthcare’s president and CEO who’s also Mission’s Hill’s managing partner.
Instead, National Healthcare now plans a single, three-story, 65,000-square-foot medical office building southeast of InterQuest Parkway and New Allegiance Drive, across the street from the new hospital site and in the InterQuest Town Center project.
“Some of the tenants that we had been working with for our medical buildings wanted to be closer to that hospital versus being in Victory Ridge,” Byrnes said.
The Hyatt Place now will go up on the Victory Ridge site where the medical buildings had been planned, he said. Mission Hill expects to complete purchase of the site and start construction in the first quarter of 2021 and complete the project next fall, Byrnes said.
Hyatt Place, one of several Hyatt brands, offers larger rooms than many hotels, along with sectional sleeper sofas, dedicated work spaces, fitness centers and pools.
The hotel at Victory Ridge will employ a new prototype design with revamped guest rooms, bathrooms and lobbies, according to online descriptions of the properties.
The new Hyatt also will have 5,000 square feet of meeting space, and a larger pool and gym, Byrnes said. The pool will be inside, but roll-up doors will open to link indoor and outdoor spaces for pool users, he said.
Genesis officials couldn’t be reached for comment on the Woodspring Suites project.
Woodspring, an extended-stay brand that has two locations in the Springs, offers large rooms with kitchens.
