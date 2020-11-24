‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving, when all through the town
Not a creature was stirring, due to lockdown.
The masks were all hung by the front door with care,
In hopes that the food delivery soon would be there.
The children were nestled in front of their screens,
Mindlessly scrolling through social media feeds.
And Mom in her sweatpants and Dad in his jeans,
Counted the days until a vaccine.
When out in the yard there arose such a crash,
I thought it was bears back in my trash.
I put down my beer and paused the TV,
Then headed out front to see what I could see.
A Dominos sign on a green Subaru,
Lit up the yard in red, white and blue.
I donned my mask and went for some cash,
When the next thing I knew, GrubHub and DoorDash,
Pulled up in front with more bags of treats,
And if that wasn’t enough, here came UberEats.
The noise, it appeared, as I stood there with my money,
Came from the pizza guy, who had tripped over a bunny.
Yet despite his shrieks, was so lively and quick,
He had saved the pizza — wow, what a trick!
We’d all ordered food from different restaurant deals,
And wound up with a delightful seven-course meal.
Now! Tacos, burritos, chalupas and nachos,
On pizza, sub sandwiches, on corn, on potatoes.
To the top of the porch, the drivers they came,
I paid them all soundly, and yes, knew them by name.
Then I grabbed all the bags and pulled them inside,
Threw them down on the floor, with a whoop and a cry.
Like dry leaves that before a wild hurricane loom,
French fries and tortilla chips flew through the room.
Cell phones were abandoned, COVID forgotten,
‘Cause there’s nothing like food, especially when it’s hot’n
Fresh, delivered to your door, to bring a family together
In any situation, any time, any weather.
Especially when someone else cooks it and brings it all over,
And I don’t have to clean up or deal with leftovers.
So as thrilled as I am with the coming Thanksgiving,
I’m happier still with the blessings I’m given.
Like the people who show up to cook every day
And the drivers who bring all those goodies my way.
Despite all the letdowns of this year, 2020,
Let’s be grateful for pizza, of which there’s been plenty.
And as we head into the homestretch of this godawful virus,
Focus on what brings us together and doesn’t divide us.
In the end, we’re going to be pandemic survivors,
In the meantime, remember to tip all your drivers.
From the top of the porch, now call out this greeting:
Happy Thanksgiving to all, and to all, happy good eating!
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.