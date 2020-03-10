No sooner had Robert Burnet packed up his last strand of Mardi Gras beads in moving Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen at 6620 Delmonico Drive to his new spot than Sahin Vural opened his Troy Mediterranean eatery in the vacated restaurant.
Vural is an instant hit in the Rockrimmon neighborhood with his freshly made, authentic Middle Eastern treats. He cooks food from his family traditions based on recipes from his Greek mother and Turkish father. He got his start in the restaurant business in New York before moving to Houston, where he had a restaurant.
Be warned, it takes time to get the job done. Vural takes pride in preparing food from scratch after an order is placed.
The day we visited Vural brought out complimentary hummus with warm pita triangles to munch. It was a delicious teaser for what arrived for our meal: beef gyro, chicken shish kebab and chicken adana kebab. All $12.99, each served with yummy saffron rice, salad and tzatziki.
Give the lunch special a try. For $9.99, the lunch menu features four chicken plates and four beef plates from which to choose and sides of salad, rice or fries and a drink (nonalcoholic). There are six wraps on the $9.99 menu, too, that come with fries. Delivery is available by Uber Eats and DoorDash.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 309-6536, troy-mediterraneancuisine.com.
