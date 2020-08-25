Tri-Lakes area prep golfers Greg Lewis and Kaden Ford are in the middle of their seasons. It’s a given that they will not play any course as good — or as historic — as the ones they competed on earlier this month in North Carolina.
Lewis, a junior at Lewis-Palmer, and Ford, a senior at Discovery Canyon, played famed Pinehurst Resort Aug. 3-5 as part of the Boys and Girls 2020 High School Golf National Invitational.
The tournament was held on the Pinehurst courses 6, 8 and 9. More than 250 boys and 211 girls from 48 states, as well as Puerto Rico and Guam, were represented in the stroke-play event.
“It was breathtaking,” Lewis said. “Courses like that you don’t see in a lifetime, sometimes.”
Pinehurst has hosted some of golf’s greatest events, including the PGA Championship, Ryder Cup, U.S. Open, Women’s U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur.
Lewis went into the tournament ranked 229th. He finished 93rd after firing a 3-day total of 237 (21-over par) over 54 holes.
“It was a challenge,” Lewis said. “It made me test my skills. It was 7,000 yards on all three courses. That’s like 7,800 yards our here (in Colorado).”
Lewis is Lewis-Palmer’s No. 1 golfer and a two-time state qualifier. He finished fourth at last year’s Class 4A state tournament. His home courses are the Air Force Academy’s Blue and Silver.
Ford was second at state in 2019 and is Discovery Canyon’s No. 1 golfer again this fall. He finished 115th at Pinehurst (25-over).
“(Pinehurst) is absolutely unbelievable,” Ford said. “Just the range alone puts everything to shame. The whole time I was there was a blast.”
Ford, a member at The Club at Flying Horse, is becoming an authority on some of our nation’s finest courses. In addition to Pinehurst, he has played Pebble Beach and competed in a putting tournament on the 18th hole at Augusta National, home of The Masters.
“No. 2 at Pinehurst lives up to its name,” Ford said. “As far as pure golf, it’s right up there.”
Ford and Lewis may be rivals, but they are also good friends. They often hit the links together. At last year’s state tournament, Lewis vaulted into second place after birdies on the 15th, 16th and 17th holes. But on the 18th he hit the ball into the water twice and scored an 8 to finish two places behind Ford.
This year’s 4A state tournament will be held at Eisenhower Blue.
“I’m out there with Greg all the time,” Ford said. “We’re friends and we love to compete against each other.”
Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon compete against each other in the Pikes Peak Athletic Conference. Discovery Canyon finished 11th at state as a team in 2019, but Ford is the only returner off that team.
L-P has not qualified for state as a team since 2017. At last year’s state tournament, Lewis was joined by teammate Just Hudson. Hudson, now a senior, is a three-time state qualifier.
Lewis-Palmer’s other top golfers this fall are seniors Colin Westfall and Mick Kazlausky.
Lewis-Palmer and Discovery Canyon will compete in their regional tournament Sept. 21 at The Country Club of Colorado. The state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 5-6.