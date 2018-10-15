Travel through time with Rampart, Liberty soccer rivalry
One of the greatest sports rivalries in the Pikes Peak region is the annual Rampart vs. Liberty boys’ soccer game. I was at the most recent match Oct. 4 at District 20 Stadium.
I sat in the stands with Pine Creek coach Ben Corley and former Liberty coach Mike Goyden. Hearing their insight provided me with a better understanding of the game.
Liberty beat Rampart, 1-0, when sophomore Jeffrey Koch knocked home a deflected Caleb Norwood free kick in the 68th minute.
“I was trying to get into the right position and things worked out,” Koch told me during the on-field post-game celebration.
Added Norwood: “I was just trying put it back post. Getting the deflection worked out perfectly.”
Rampart was 9-0-1 going into the match and ranked in the top five in RPI among all Class 5A schools. By the end of the week, the Rams had fallen to about 10th, while Liberty, following a 1-0 non-league loss at Pueblo Centennial on Oct. 6, was 22nd. Pine Creek was 26th at last check.
“Rampart is good,” Liberty coach Chaz Woodson told me. “We were really worried about their attack. We were really working in our defense hoping we can figure out something today. Just happy we were able to figure it out and get the win.”
Here’s the “As the World Turns” portion of my story. Woodson played on Liberty’s 2001 state championship team. (It defeated Aspen, 2-1, in overtime at Englewood High School). I was about three months into local sports reporting when I covered that state title game. More than half the players on this year’s Liberty team were not born when the Lancers won that championship.
Now back to the future ...
The top 32 teams in the RPI in 3A-4A and 5A advance to the postseason. The state soccer playoffs for all classifications (including the new 12-team 2A bracket) get underway next week. Class 5A begins Oct. 25. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.
The 5A bracket will be tough. The top seven teams in the classification have four combined losses.
Postseason soccer is a blast. Many matches can be decided on one crucial play. That might come in the game’s opening minutes, or in the first or second overtime, or shootout.
“Without the league championship, you have to be looking at RPI,” Rampart coach Karl Anderson told me. “We might have some tough matchups in the second and third round, but we also might catch some teams by surprise who look at our RPI and might not think we’re as good as we are.”
Rampart players are using their loss to Liberty as motivation.
“I didn’t play like me today,” said Rampart’s Oboyu Kuot. “I don’t know what happened.”
Added Simegn Collins: “You learn a lot of things from losing. A loss will show off in your next game. You don’t want to work hard to not get the results you want.”
With the Rams’ undefeated season over, Rampart senior Dillon O’Neal said there are no excuses as the season moves along.
“Keep working,” he said. “Things will only get better from here.”
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.