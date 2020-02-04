Garden of the Gods is one of my very favorite parks to visit in Colorado Springs, and easily one of my Top 5 of every park I’ve visited. The grand rock formations and the dazzling orange- red hue of the rocks still take my breath away, no matter how many times I visit or pass by.
It’s one of the first places I take family and friends when they visit, for several reasons: it’s free, there are plenty of trails in a variety of difficulty levels, and the park’s obvious beauty.
Last month, my mom, sister and several aunts spent the weekend with me. On their last day, we traversed through Garden of the Gods’ Perkins Central Garden Trail, a 1 ½-mile roundtrip paved path in the heart of the park with views of its most well-known formations.
Designated as a national landmark in 1971, the public park located on Colorado Springs’ west side is made up of “ancient sedimentary beds of deep-red, pink and white sandstones, conglomerates and limestone that were deposited horizontally, but have now been tilted vertically and faulted into ‘fins’ by the immense mountain building forces caused by the uplift of the Rocky Mountains and the Pikes Peak massif. The following Pleistocene Ice Age resulted in erosion and glaciation of the rock, creating the present rock formations. Evidence of past ages can be read in the rocks: ancient seas, eroded remains of ancestral mountain ranges, alluvial fans, sandy beaches and great sand dune fields,” according to “Images of America: Garden of the Gods,” by Toni Hamill and The Manitou Springs Heritage Center, published in 2012.
The imposing majesty of these millions-of-years-old rocks — an age humans find difficult to fathom, yet is but a blip in Earth’s history — easily makes an impression. It’s the reason why people frequent the world-famous park to this day, and have done so for ages.
According to “Images of America: Garden of the Gods,” it was around 250 BC that Native Americans camped in the area, “believed to have been attracted to wildlife and plant life in the area.” Native tribes including the Apache, Cheyenne, Comanche, Kiowa, Lakota, Pawnee, Shoshone and Ute people passed through the park; oral Ute tradition even tells of the tribe’s creation at Garden of the Gods, and petroglyphs typical of the early Utes have been found there.
The impression Garden of the Gods leaves is not one that will be forgotten. Each time I visit, I learn one more thing, see one more thing that puts me in awe of the natural beauty of this city and of the earth itself. I have a feeling that for as long as humans walk this earth, Garden of the Gods will beckon to us, and we will always heed that call.
For visiting hours and park information, visit gardenofgods.com.
Breeanna Jent is a multi-beat journalist who has reported previously in California and across Colorado’s Front Range. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for four years and joined the Pikes Peak Newspapers team as editorial assistant in January 2018. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.