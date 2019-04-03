It didn’t take long for Greg Heavener to realize how seriously residents of the Pikes Peak region take the weather, especially on the subject of how to spot and report severe situations.
The new warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service bureau in Pueblo had to find a bigger building for the some 60 individuals who signed up for the basic storm spotter training class, which was held March 27 at the Colorado Springs Fire Department main headquarters on Printers Parkway.
The class was originally scheduled to take place at the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Falcon Division on the city’s north side.
“People who came out are very passionate about the weather,” Heavener said. “They want to help us with our mission of protecting life and property. I think the surge in attendance has a lot to do with last year’s hailstorms (in Fountain on June 13 and southwest Colorado Springs on Aug. 6) and the recent blizzard. Those have been good catalysts to get people more interested in the weather.”
The free class, one of many scheduled in the area, introduced basic weather terms to a wide variety of people, some with very little understanding of meteorology and others who are trained amateur radio operators.
“I took online courses last year but wanted more hands-on training this year,” said Craig Walker, a Peyton resident who broadcasts on ham radio to report severe weather in his area. “I got into ham radio to do public service by keeping people informed. I’m glad a class like this was available to the public.”
Those with aspirations on getting their spotter certificate should plan on attending the advanced spotter class at 6 p.m. April 17 at the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority, 3755 Mark Dabling Blvd.
Other basic classes locally are scheduled for April 8 and May 15 at the Pueblo Emergency Services Center and May 16 at the Fountain Library.
Each spring, the NWS sends meteorologists throughout southeastern Colorado to train members of the police, fire department, emergency management and amateur radio community in the latest storm-spotting techniques. Heavener was joined by NWS colleagues Brad Carlberg and Jennifer Stark, along with KOAA meteorologist Sam Schreier.
The overall goal of the training was to prepare spotters to identify hazardous weather conditions, how to report that information to their local office and maintaining personal safety while doing so.
Through a Powerpoint presentation, Carlberg and Schreier touched on basic weather terms while discussing conditions and scenarios that accompany severe weather, such as thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features and how to document and report information.
And Heavener curiously awaits his first severe weather season in southern Colorado, which typically ramps up in April and lasts through the summer. The native of the Philadelphia area has nearly seen it all, ranging from nor’easters from just living on the East Coast to also finding himself in the midst of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 when working at the NWS office in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I didn’t get here until mid-October last year,” Heavener said. “So I missed out on that ‘fun’ of last summer. People don’t see us, so it was nice to have a local TV guy like Sam here to engage with the public. Weather can be a very cliché thing and a conversation starter, but when it comes to severe weather, we depend on that civil engagement. If you see something, say something.”
For more information on storm spotting classes, visit weather.gov/pub/spotters.