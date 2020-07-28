For decades there was an often-used idiom “to sound like a broken record.” It was likely headed for extinction before the strong comeback of vinyl records in the United States.
I feel comfortable using it here and will provide the point of clarity that it references an imperfection on a record that can cause that portion to repeat itself over and over when being played. The last time I occupied this space I detailed the impact the pandemic has had on our lives with social distancing, masks, isolation, anxiety, canceled events, and my thankfulness to have Ute Valley Park to escape to. Ditto.
Insert broken record reference here as not much has changed. It quickly became apparent that like me, many, many others were also thankful for having the option to escape to Ute Valley Park. Around the Pikes Peak Region our residents have sought out the quiet and solitude that our spectacular parks and open spaces can provide. The expression “too much of a good thing” comes to mind witnessing the result. Parking issues have surfaced in lots and at trailheads. More trail use has seen the origin of more rogue trails and wider trails. Certainly, so many more people on bikes and local news coverage about mountain bike retailers looking at next year before they can catch up on the demand is confirmation of that observation.
Having Ute Valley Park so close for us all is a blessing and a great asset. The mission statement of the Friends of Ute Valley Park specifies our commitment to provide maintenance to UVP. Since FUVP came about there has been a focus for volunteer trail maintenance each summer on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, in conjunction with Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
Due to the pandemic those sessions were initially delayed but have been under way for a while with great support from our volunteers and good cooperation from Mother Nature. A significant project was the rerouting of the trail at the Popes Valley Drive entrance. This work was vital to eliminate the trail washout damage that happened each time it rained.
The result of that volunteer work created a pleasant switchback trail that now connects to another trail rerouting effort that had been previously completed by the Rocky Mountain Field Institute. RMFI’s work was also aimed at reducing and eliminating washouts on an adjacent hillside trail.
FUVP is looking forward to an upcoming project to be fulfilled by Eagle Scout Dylan. His project will be the complete closing of the previous trail found at the Popes Valley Drive entrance. We are always so appreciative of the commitment these young men give to improve UVP. Our first and third Wednesday evening volunteer work sessions will continue through September, weather permitting.
Please know that regular work is being performed in UVP by others to keep it safe, attractive and readily available for your use. We would ask that you always do your part in meeting all these suggestions anytime you are in the park:
• Stay on the designated trails
• Leave it as you find it
• Pack it in and pack it out; and pick up any trash to make it an even better place
• Silence your cell phones
• Be considerate when passing others and yield to the uphill hiker and biker
• Place a bell on your bike to alert others of your approach
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.