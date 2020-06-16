Singer and songwriter Pete Seeger was popular in the 1950s and 1960s, yet many of his lyrics are timeless. In 1962, Seeger released the song “Turn! Turn! Turn!”
It became a hit when the Byrds adapted it in 1965. Maybe you remember it: “To every thing there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven... A time to rend, and a time to sew; a time to keep silence, and a time to speak; a time of love, and a time of hate; a time of war, and a time of peace.”
It turns out that most of the words are nearly verbatim from Ecclesiastes in the King James version of the Bible but the song became popular in the 1960s.
As I reflect on the first half of 2020, I’ve noticed that it’s been a time of silence as well as a time to speak, often loudly. With the recent curfew, many neighborhoods are silent at night, yet populated cities are loud with protests and emotion. The skies are quiet with fewer airplanes and doctors’ offices aren’t as busy with the widespread use of telehealth. Some people work from home but their days are punctuated by noisy Zoom calls and the pings of incoming emails. Rather than constant texting, people are calling friends and family seeking connection and interaction while staying home.
The pandemic isolation has resulted in other unexpected changes such as higher unemployment and the widespread use of masks. In March, restaurants closed while hardware stores stayed open. Other changes were more subtle as businesses tried to adapt to a different economic environment. In February, employees working for the online retailer Zappos noticed there were fewer calls to their customer service department. Not as many people called to complain about slow shipments or report problems with a purchase. Yet, the phone calls that did come in lasted longer than usual. When Rose Wang called Zappos about a receipt, she stayed on the phone for 45 minutes chatting with Crystal Mouzon. They talked about future travel plans and how they felt staying home for weeks on end. Rose was eager to chat and Crystal kept the conversation going. Another customer called about a shipment then the conversation turned to his family’s situation, their health and financial worries.
As employees noticed this trend, an idea surfaced. Why not encourage customers to call about anything, whether it had to do with a Zappos product or not? Need a recipe or a recommendation for a Netflix movie? Call Zappos. Need some help with homework or a research assignment? Call Zappos. Having trouble finding medical supplies or a household cleaning product? Yes, you can call Zappos.
In April, when hospitals in New York City were overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, David Patrino, the Director of Rehabilitation Innovation for the Mount Sinai Hospital called Zappos. The hospital was in urgent need of additional pulse oximeters but due to high demand, supplies were sold out. Patrino asked for Zappos’ help, and within days, the company located 500 pulse oximeters which were shipped to the hospital. As if this weren’t enough, Zappos donated an additional 50 to the hospital.
Zappos has always been recognized for its excellent customer service and dedication to customer loyalty. Problems are solved quickly with a laser-like focus on customers. There are no shipping charges and items can be returned for up to a year from the purchase date. New employees complete Zappos culture training within their first month of employment and frequent performance feedback and reviews reinforce the importance of serving the customer. The corporate values, culture and systems are aligned which have resulted in continued growth and profitability plus a strong reputation in the retail industry. With this approach, it makes sense that Zappos genuinely listens to their customers 24/7. Even their website states, “we’re here to lend an ear.”
Everyone wants their words to be heard and their concerns understood whether they’re a protester, police officer or customer. Write, talk, yell, or use the phone; let’s all take Seeger’s lyrics to heart from this season forward.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.