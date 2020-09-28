Editor’s Note: This is a regular monthly column from Colorado Parks and Wildlife about wildlife issues in north El Paso County by a career wildlife officer.
Ah, September is here and the weather has started its change from hot days to temperatures that are a little cooler and the darkness is a little longer.
As fall approaches, the change in weather and daylight are accompanied by something else: hungry bears.
Yep, this is the time of year when bears start thinking more and more about what they need to be ready for a long rest in the winter. And usually what they are thinking about is food.
So far this year, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has received close to 400 calls about bears within the Colorado Springs/Monument area. These calls range from just sightings, to bears in trash, bears in the neighbors trash, a bear destroying a bird feeder, or a bear in a garage.
Notice the trend? Most of the calls involved the bear trying to access a food source. As we get deeper into fall, the number of these types of calls will only grow. That’s because bears are starting to enter “hyperphagia.” Hyperphagia is a period when bears are preparing for hibernation and they spend up to 20 hours a day looking for food to help gain 20,000 or more calories. That’s like 40 slices of deep dish pizza per day. So bears will go after any possible food source.
This is where you come in. By learning a few simple tips about keeping bears wild and away from human food sources, you will become a Coloradan who is Bear Aware and will help those bears get ready for winter the natural way.
You probably know the basics such as storing trash cans in your garage or shed until trash day, removing bird feeders, closing garages, keeping your car clean of food or other attractants and calling CPW when bears become a nuisance.
Just following those tips will be a great benefit for these wonderful creatures.
Here are more simple steps to follow to help bear-proof your home and property and to help protect Colorado’s bears:
• Close and lock all first floor windows and doors when you leave and when you go to bed.
• Keep car doors and windows closed if you park outside. Remove all odorous food, candy, gum, trash and even lip balms from the vehicle.
• Close garage doors at all times. Leaving garage doors open makes it easy for bears to get in and grab trash and raid refrigerators and freezers.
• Replace exterior lever-style door handles with round door knobs that bears cannot pull or push open.
• Purchase bear-resistant trash container if you need to keep trash cans outside.
• Clean trash cans regularly.
• Do not leave any food that has a strong odor in a garage or outside. Freeze the remains of that fish dinner until trash day, for example.
• Only use a bird feeder when bears are asleep in the winter. CPW recommends that bird feeders be taken down from April 1-Nov. 1. A typical 7-pound bird feeder will have over 12,000 calories in it when full. This is why studies have shown that 80% of human-bear conflicts can be traced to bear’s first encounter with a bird feeder.
• If you have fruit trees, pick up any fruit that falls to the ground so it is not available to the bears. Electric fences can help protect small orchards or even individual trees.
• If you have chickens or livestock outside, be sure to have an electric fence around the coop to keep bears out.
• If you have bee hives, CPW recommends keeping them inside an electric fence enclosure to prevent attracting bears and to prevent loss of a hive.
One of the last, but most important things you can do for these creatures is to start teaching bears to remain wild. If bears come close to your home, scare them away. Make loud noises by beating pots and pans, use an air horn, or shake a rattle can (old soda can filled with rocks) to make a loud noise and to startle the bear. Yell loudly and make sure the bear associates a human voice with the loud unpleasant noise. This will help the bear learn that a human voice usually means loud, unpleasant noises.
Electric fences, unwelcome mats (plywood with many screws sticking out of it) and ammonia are also great ways to help show bears your home is not bear-friendly.
If a bear does enter your home, make sure there are plenty of ways for the bear to get out and never approach the bear or make it feel blocked in. Call CPW and get out of the house.
Do these things and we will keep bears wild. Becoming Bear Aware is the best way to get our friends into winter and into a nice restful sleep.
To learn more about living with bears, check out our website at cpw.state.co.us/bears.
And, as always, if you have a question, problem or an idea for a future column, please call me at 719-439-9637 or email me at corey.adler@state.co.us.
Corey Adler holds a degree in wildlife management from Virginia Tech. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northwest El Paso County and Colorado Springs.