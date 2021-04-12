Tourists and Coloradans have waited several years to resume riding The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway, but the wait is coming to an end. Mountain and train lovers alike can start buying tickets at cograilway.com.
The Pikes Peak Cog Railway, the highest train in the country at 14,115 feet and one of only two Cog railroads in the U.S., underwent a $100 million makeover to the train’s tracks, cogs and summit house since October 2017, according to a news release from The Broadmoor.
Rides up the 9-mile track are expected to begin in May at a standard price of $58 or $48 for children 12 and under. The journey takes three hours round trip and stops at the new $60 million Pikes Peak Visitor Center, according to the release.
The train track, first built in 1891, will celebrate its 130th anniversary in June and The Broadmoor, which operates the train, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at the summit June 30, the release said.
The Broadmoor hotel is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media Group owns The Gazette and Pikes Peak Newspapers.
