It was Day 23 of this accursed Whole30 elimination diet. (In an attempt to identify problematic foods, 30 are spent not enjoying grains, dairy, sugar, legumes and worst, alcohol.) Our thought was, We need to dine out, but we aren’t allowed to eat most anything on God’s green earth. What to do?
A steakhouse was the obvious answer. After all, meat and veg are nearly the extent of our allowable diet. Curse, for the millionth time, those Orwellian overlords of Whole30!
Prime25 has enshrined itself in our hearts as the Springs’ best steakhouse. Our 2017 review reported that “greatness in a restaurant is encountering unexpected delight, something that elevates the experience to unforeseen heights.” These accolades were deserved, particularly in light of the oysters, of which we wrote: “If the meal in aggregate were to be rated at a metaphorical elevation of 14,000 feet, that oyster experience rocketed to the stratosphere.”
While high expectations were not undeserved during this second trip to steak heaven, one thing was clear: without the accompaniment of wine or a Delmonicos’ worthy martini, a steakhouse visit would likely be short of stratospheric. We tempered expectations thusly.
“I’m afraid the herbed butter finish on the Wagyu will be untenable considering your constraints,” kindly explained the waitstaff. “And we’ll have to hold the parmesan on the truffle fries. And the mashed potatoes with cream is a no go; may I offer you the asparagus? Oh, but they won’t be butter-brushed, merely steamed. The Asiago will have to be held from the salad, as will the honey vinaigrette. Are you OK with just oil and vinegar?”
The service at Prime25 remains excellent, both convivial and professional. The evening’s server went to great lengths to ensure our Whole30 requirements were met, never once making us feel an imposition or bother. The food itself was certainly of high quality. The lobster was fresh and sweet; doused in clarified butter (melted butter with all milk solids removed, thus acceptable to the Whole30 demigods) it was the pinnacle joy of the meal. The “American Wagyu” was a mere chuck cut, but markedly tender for the bovine’s shoulder muscle — one not commonly employed as a grilled steak.
Yet there was something missing, a near ineffable quality enjoyed within the act of dining. Regardless of service, regardless of food, if that certain je ne sais quoi is lacking or absent the meal suffers, greatly.
Contrary to the philosophy behind many a diet, food is far more than pragmatic fuel to be consumed merely for nutrition and health. The creature that is human is not machine; rather we are beings created to love, and remarkably, to create. Classically, we create because we love. If it were otherwise we would not have the French dacquoise, nor the Winged Victory of Samothrace, nor Gaudí’s La Sagrada Familia. Monumental achievements in art — via marble or acrylic or chocolate — are creations of passion and love. The Whole30 philosophy doesn’t understand this.
Let us be abundantly clear, Prime25 is not to blame in any way. Whole30 is here the villain. Without wine the experience is lacking. Without butter the steak is a bit dull. Without cheese or honey the salad is but greens. These extras, these non-essential flourishes, are expressions of why cuisine is art, and art is love, without which all you can do is stare into depths of your water glass and wait for the Whole30 to end.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.