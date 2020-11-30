Like Purell, DoorDash and Zoom, the television industry stumbled into a bonanza in the wake of a global tragedy.
The coronavirus flipped our world upside down. We went from a functional civilization to a group of day-drinking, “Tiger King” obsessors in mere weeks. Technology had already pushed us into a more isolated, homebodied society; the pandemic hit the fast-forward button at 64x speed on that.
In a year of ever-deepening division, when a virus that has killed more than 1.4 million people somehow became politicized, we all, at least, did one thing in unison: We turned to the screen, to our black mirrors. For entertainment. For escape. To feel something. To figure out if Carole Baskin fed her husband to tigers.
Americans signed up for 9 million new streaming-service subscriptions during the third quarter of 2020, a 350% increase from Q3 in 2019. Disney+ announced in November that it surpassed 73 million subscribers, a number in the range the company hoped to achieve by 2024.
That’s all to say, we’ve been blessed with a much-needed, capacious year of TV. Here are my Top 10 shows for 2020:
(Note: My sincere apologies to “Better Call Saul,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “The Crown,” and other beloveds that surely would make this list had I seen them. I am not a television-watching cyborg — yet.)
10. The Third Day (HBO)
“The Third Day” is a six-episode miniseries, an HBO/Sky Atlantic co-production starring Jude Law, Katherine Waterston and Naomi Harris. It is beautiful and haunting and bizarre, set on Osea Island off the English coast, with some serious cult lifestyle abound. The cinematography and the color palette explode off the screen. All of the technical work put into it makes it so atmospheric — whether it’s one of their masterful tracking shots, or a batty sequence of drug-induced euphoric horror.
The less known before watching “The Third Day,” the better. Embracing the peculiar is paramount. Because it gets weird — as in, there was a 12-hour theatrical livestream event during which Law apparently digs a hole for an hour.
9. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The surprise hit of 2020, “Ted Lasso” is based on commercials that aired in 2013 when NBC made the mega-deal to acquire the U.S. television rights for the English Premier League. It’s safe to say this went better than when the Geico caveman ads were turned into a show.
The titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, is a college football coach brought across the pond to make a fool of himself and a mockery of the soccer club. But, here’s the thing: Ted Lasso is so damn likable and inspiring. As the fictional characters in the story are starting to buy in and believe in the guy — despite him not knowing what offsides is — the audience is going through that exact same experience.
8. The Good Place (NBC/Netflix)
This is more of a Lifetime Achievement Award here, because only four episodes aired in 2020, but they were the final four, including the series finale. “The Good Place” is the brainchild of comedy genius Michael Schur (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Office”), and it works its way through morality and mortality, philosophy and language, all while being a Thursday night NBC comedy.
“The Good Place” ended on its own terms after four seasons. Though the plot ran dry at times, the show is able to somehow weave the teachings of Kant with ongoing silly bits, like “fork” replacing the F-word and people going to hell for loving Hawaiian pizza.
7. Ozark (Netflix)
Season 3 of “Ozark” was such a turning point for the better. It’s the season you can see “the leap” occurring in front of your eyes — like James Harden’s Houston Rockets debut, or Barack Obama’s 2004 DNC speech.
And it wasn’t Jason Bateman or Julia Garner scoring 37 points or dropping an I-will-be-president-in-four-years speech, it was Laura Linney who emerged as the central figure in this story. The Wendy Byrde arc feels in line with “Breaking Bad,” only if it were Skylar, not Walt, who broke bad.
6. Survivor: Winners at War (CBS)
Yeah, yeah, it’s a reality show and it’s “Survivor.” It’s easy to make fun of it for its freefall from the public consciousness. Its run as an inescapable phenomenon made it easy to dismiss once only weirdos (like me) still watched it.
Now, through a staggering 40 seasons, the game has become about strategy, a microcosm for the human condition. It’s one, long poker game in which the players only get a scoop of rice to eat and have to live with their competitors for as many as 39 days.
The reason I’m putting a (gasp!) reality show here is because “Winners at War” ascended to compelling heights that “Survivor” — or really, any reality TV — has never reached. It’s the best cast the show has ever assembled, and it answers the question: What if everyone is legit? What if everyone is a true scholar of this game with practical experience to boot?. The end result was a coronation for the winner, who, after his “Winners at War” display, is unequivocally The Greatest of All Time.
5. The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
How in the world did this work so well? A period piece about chess feels like it would be a tough sell even for professional chess players. What Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” has going for it, among a laundry list of other qualities, are: 1) The performance of Anya Taylor-Joy is a revelation in a true “she is a rockstar” way, and 2) the direction and writing of Scott Frank (“Logan,” “Minority Report”), who makes on-screen chess actually exciting.
But it’s not even about chess, it’s about what the chess represents — the addiction that comes with this much dedication to something, the tangibility of success and failure playing out right in front of you. A loss confirms you aren’t as smart as you think you are, a win heightens the hubris in a sport dependent on intelligence. But aside from all that, “The Queen’s Gambit” is a coming-of-age story that takes the audience across the globe with endless wit and watchability.
4. Bojack Horseman (Netflix)
If this list were an evaluation on these series as a whole, “Bojack Horseman” would be in pole position. Bojack Horseman — despite being an animated, humanoid horse — is on the short list for the most compelling character this century on television.
Bojack, voiced to perfection by Will Arnett, is often an embarrassment to himself and everyone who gets sucked into his orbit. He drinks like a fish and has the appetite of a, well, horse. The show is deeply introspective, to a level probably uncomfortable for some.
The cartoon animals are the Trojan horse, and beneath the wooden exterior is a layered, complicated and self-destructive person trying to make sense of the world and his world. The final season aired in January, and it never held its punches.
The series’ penultimate episode, “The View from Halfway Down” is a masterpiece of the highest order, epitomizing showrunner Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s unceasing willingness to constantly be bold and subvert expectations.
3. Normal People (Hulu)
In the wrong hands or with the wrong lead actors, the adaptation of Sally Rooney’s “Normal People” could have felt like the type of juvenile, teen-romance fare reserved for ABC Family. While it is a young-love story, it chooses to go beyond that, proving to be a deeply introspective show about finding one’s self, about the choices we make in our formative years and the power those have in shaping our adult lives.
“Normal People” follows Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) from high school in Sligo, Ireland, through college as their romance and friendship ebbs and flows. There is a lot of sex, a lot of emotion and a lot of psychology.
“Normal People” is such an acting showcase for Edgar-Jones and Mescal, whose on-screen chemistry made Marianne and Connell’s journey such a rewarding, sometimes devastating, experience.
2. The Plot Against America (HBO)
If escapism is your motivation for TV, look elsewhere. David Simon always delivers the goods for HBO and this six-episode miniseries is one of his best yet. It’s also notably his first collaboration with Ed Burns since “The Wire” and “Generation Kill.”
Much of the credit for “The Plot Against America’s” success does belong to Philip Roth, whose 2004 novel provides the source material. It imagines an alternate American history during World War II in which aviator Charles Lindbergh leverages his celebrity into a presidential run built on a platform of Nazi sympathy, xenophobia and fascist rhetoric. There is zero doubt that Simon’s adaptation is a blatant allegory for Trump’s America, but that doesn’t diminish its powerful prescience through our 2020 lens.
The themes of “The Plot Against America” are timeless, and the writing is as sharp as it is terrifying. What makes it especially brilliant is the story is told through the eyes of the Levins, a Jewish family of moderate means in Newark, N.J. It could easily center around Lindbergh himself and FDR and all the power brokers of WWII, but it instead uses the small moments of everyday people to illustrate the effect of rising nationalism in the U.S.
1. The Last Dance (ESPN/Netflix)
Decades from now, when we look back at one of the wildest and most challenging years in American history, the one show that will stand the test of time for its reverence will be “The Last Dance” (assuming “The Plot Against America” doesn’t come true).
This was an event, a monocultural moment on par with “Game of Thrones.” Once the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world, Disney and ESPN fast-tracked their extensive 10-part documentary series reliving the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and their larger-than-life star, Michael Jordan. “The Last Dance” owned every Sunday for five weeks, filling a desperate void during a time when we only left our houses for the hope that toilet paper was in stock at the grocery store.
“The Last Dance” goes deep on Jordan and the Bulls, leaving no rock unturned and no brilliant quote — F-bombs on cable be damned — unsaid. The documentary series showed perfection in its editing and directing, providing the transportive quality only the best docs ever achieve. It tells the story of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Phil Jackson, Dennis Rodman and everyone else by going backward, forward and sideways over nearly two decades without a narrative hitch.
