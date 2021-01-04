The year from hell is over. While an arbitrary four-digit number won’t fix the problems of the world, it does feel especially symbolic this time.
2020 will be synonymous with a great many — predominantly terrible — things, including the potential death of the movie theater and a sweeping change in how we consume entertainment.
The streaming giants’ meteoric rise of the past decade went supernova in 2020. Disney+, which launched in November 2019, has already courted 86.8 million subscribers, a 227% year-over-year increase. Though Netflix’s dominion over the streaming landscape could be usurped, it picked up 28.1 million subscribers through September and is expected to eclipse 200 million total once the calendar flips.
The 7-month-old HBO Max has not been as bankable, but it did make a splash when Warner Bros. released “Wonder Woman 1984” straight to the service on Christmas Day. The studio, and its AT&T overlords, quadrupled down by announcing its entire 2021 film slate would simultaneously premiere on HBO Max and in theaters.
It didn’t go over well.
Boycotts and lawsuits are being floated. Two of the studio’s most important directors, Christopher Nolan and Denis Villenueve, unleashed verbal flamethrowers to condemn the move.
“Some of our industry’s biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service,” said Nolan, who has worked with Warners for his last nine films dating back to 2002.
“With this decision AT&T has hijacked one of the most respectable and important studios in film history,” wrote Villenueve, whose upcoming WB blockbuster, “Dune,” was delayed until Oct. 1, 2021. “There is absolutely no love for cinema, nor for the audience here. It is all about the survival of a telecom mammoth, one that is currently bearing an astronomical debt of more than $150 billion.”
This is the state of the film industry heading into 2021. A “telecom mammoth,” an iPhone manufacturer and a theme-park-and-mass-media machine have their fingers on the button for the entertainment industry. Netflix’s roots as a DVD-by-mail rental service make it look downright humanitarian in comparison.
Theaters were already on the decline before the shutdown. Ticket sales peaked in 2002, and there has been a 22% decrease since, with three of the past four years representing the lowest numbers since 1995. The paradigm shift for studios and theaters has been to lean heavily on tentpole movies, jettisoning lower-budget comedies and dramas to streaming or into the abyss.
All of this had a direct impact on the films of 2020. Dozens of movies were delayed until 2021, from blockbusters (“Black Widow,” “No Time to Die,” “F9”) to Oscar-bait (“The French Dispatch,” “West Side Story,” “The Last Duel”). And even a handful of awards contenders (“Nomadland,” “Minari,” “The Father,” “One Night in Miami”) won’t come out until January or February.
And guess what? The movies people could actually watch were almost all on streaming services. Seven of the 10 listed below are, and two were given the premium video on demand treatment. Only one had a conventional theatrical run, and the result was a box-office catastrophe and a harbinger for much of the evolving and radical reshaping of the industry that came in the months since.
Maybe there will be a moviegoing renaissance in 2021. Maybe nostalgia will overwhelm the many who had already weaned off visits to the theater. Maybe we’ll all jump at any opportunity to get out of the house and see real people in the real world.
At a minimum, let’s hope all these backordered films make it to theaters in 2021 for a happily vaccinated crowd, and let’s hope we get both quality and quantity ... because it is glaringly obvious that there was neither in 2020.
10. The King of Staten Island (Judd Apatow)
This, right here, illustrates the lacking year in film that 2020 was. “The King of Staten Island” is the epitome of good-not-great. It is an easy movie to enjoy, but it has no business on a year-end list like this.
Pete Davidson, the divisive “Saturday Night Live” cast member, shows he can deliver in a lead role. He feels in his element here, which surely has to do with the semiautobiographical nature of the story. The Staten Island setting, Scott (Davidson) and his lovable idiot friends and all the family dynamics are lived-in, able to keep the story simple yet immersive.
Between this and his ex-Imperial schtick on “The Mandalorian,” Bill Burr has proven he has acting chops. Burr, playing Scott’s mom’s (Marisa Tomei) new boyfriend, steals the show while at once playing Scott’s villain and his best ally.
9. Dick Johnson Is Dead (Kirsten Johnson, Netflix)
The inevitability of death is something we all hide from. The Johnsons — daughter and father, director and subject — decide to confront it directly.
“Dick Johnson Is Dead” is a deeply introspective documentary that follows the titular man, who is in his mid-80s and suffering from dementia. Documentarian Kirsten Johnson, Dick’s daughter, weaves in a serious and saddening exploration of mortality with genuine humor by creating a number of death scenarios for her father as a means of getting them both more comfortable and willing to accept the looming reality.
The documentary isn’t afraid to be meta, going behind the scenes of the filming, and then behind the behind the scenes to give it the comfortability of watching a home video.
8. Palm Springs (Max Barbakow, Hulu)
Imagine if “Black Mirror” had a sense of humor that isn’t utterly disturbing, and that’s “Palm Springs.” The film runs wild with the “Groundhog Day” conceit, managing to keep the air of science-fiction while fundamentally being a higher-brow romantic comedy.
Cristin Milioti is a revelation here, full of energy and personality and range. She excelled in the “U.S.S. Callister” episode of “Black Mirror” itself and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but most probably know her as the mother in that abomination of a final season of “How I Met Your Mother.”
But in “Palm Springs,” she’s an unadulterated movie star. The movie hinges on her and Andy Samberg working well together, and their chemistry throughout is believable and explosive.
7. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin, Netflix)
Aaron Sorkin has a bad habit of being preachy, and that was an unavoidable outcome of him writing and directing the story of the Chicago Seven, the anti-Vietnam War protesters who face trial for conspiracy and intent to start a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.
Sorkin’s forays into holier-than-thou platitudes (see: “The West Wing” and “The Newsroom”) do not have to, nor should they, define this film. It’s a story worth telling and it came at a time, amid the George Floyd protests last summer, that was so relevant to the cultural conversation happening in America and around the world.
The ensemble cast — featuring standout showings from Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Rylance — chews up the dialogue and all the courtroom drama to make “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as watchable as it is worthwhile.
6. Soul (Pete Docter, Disney+)
Pixar’s ability for the last 25 years to create the facade of a children’s cartoon but actually investigating the most existential, adult themes imaginable is remarkable. This one cuts deep.
The story follows Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle-school music teacher who finally gets his big break for a music gig, only to fall down a manhole to his untimely death in the midst of his jubilation.
Joe’s journey ventures into a metaphysical realm where he combats his demise by mentoring 22 (Tina Fey), an unborn soul whose nihilism has held her back from joining a body on Earth.
The process by which Joe reevaluates his life and sees all of his shortcomings through 22’s lens is touching and heartbreaking at times, forcing any viewer with a beating heart to do some self-reflection of his or her own.
It’s a spiritual sequel to “Inside Out,” while also a bizarro spiritual 2020 companion to “Dick Johnson Is Dead.”
5. Da 5 Bloods (Spike Lee, Netflix)
Spike Lee has shown no signs of slowing down. “Da 5 Bloods” was surprising in its scope, with Lee flexing his ability to shoot these big, noisy war scenes intermixed with riveting drama.
The movie follows four Black Vietnam veterans (featuring an incredible Delroy Lindo performance that’s sure to earn him a Best Actor nomination) who return to the country in search of the remains of their squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the buried treasure they left behind.
Like most Lee movies, he keeps it current. Donald Trump and the political climate are in the foreground at times, with Paul (Lindo) even pulling out a MAGA hat upon their reunion. Uncomfortable as it can be, it is additive to the story, especially with the relationship between Paul and his son, David (Jonathan Majors).
“Da 5 Bloods” is a war movie that’s not trying to be one — and oftentimes those end up being the best kind.
4. Tenet (Christopher Nolan)
Movies that demand multiple rewatches are unfair. It’s a task not designed for everyone’s movie-watching diet. But it has to be said: “Tenet” goes from “what the f---?!” to “OK, I can buy in” to “this might be a masterpiece” with each successive viewing.
This is Nolan’s most challenging film he’s made. “Inception” and “Interstellar” were also looney, but the storytelling in those goes above and beyond to hold the audience’s hand with exposition aplenty. For “Tenet,” Nolan trusts his audience — probably too much.
Putting aside all the galaxy-brain theorizing — temporal pincer movements and the like — “Tenet” is one of the coolest, most impressive feats of technical filmmaking of the 21st century ... truly. It is a rollercoaster you have to strap in for and believe in its ability to get you to the end of the ride. And the Ludwig Goransson score might have taken the throne from all the beautiful Hans Zimmer music of previous Nolan works.
3. First Cow (Kelly Reichardt)
While “Tenet” stops at nothing to arouse all human senses for two-and-a-half hours, “First Cow” is as quiet and simplistic as it comes.
Set in Oregon in 1820, this film shows that a Western can be a Western without cowboys and outlaws and Pinkertons and shootouts. Cookie (John Magaro) and Lu (Orion Lee) are just two guys trying to make ends meet and trying to make something of themselves in an unforgiving environment.
Chief Factor (Toby Jones), a British man who clearly has the fullest coin purse in this new settlement, is the owner of the only cow in town. Cookie, a nickname due to his baking prowess, and Lu hatch a scheme to start selling baked goods while stealing the cow’s milk.
“First Cow” is precise in all of its decisions, making scenes feel uneventful on the surface as it layers every filmmaking and writing choice with subtext. The degree of difficulty in achieving that often goes underappreciated, but it really shines brightly in “First Cow.”
2. Boys State (Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine, Apple TV+)
This feels like an impossible sell: “Boys State” is a documentary that follows 1,000 teenage boys from Texas running a simulated government.
But it has everything, and the way their week in Austin plays out is actively working to subvert every stereotype about how this scenario might unfold.
The shortlist of subjects the filmmakers target to highlight are diverse — politically, economically, racially — but there is, for the most part, a mutual respect among everyone, an awareness of the shared suffering and accomplishment.
When “Boys State” shows the large crowds of participants, it looks and sounds like one would expect; it’s very white, very macho, very Second Amendment-cheering. The three central figures, however, all have something that would naturally make them an outcast.
Steven Garza of Houston, who arrives doe-eyed proudly donning his Beto O’Rourke shirt before reality sets in, is Hispanic and his mother is an undocumented immigrant. Ben Feinstein, who shows off his Ronald Reagan doll in the early minutes, is a double amputee. And there’s Rene Otero, who just moved from Chicago to Texas and is Black and gay and quite theatrical. Those three end up getting elected into three of the four power positions among the thousand participants.
There’s been so much toxicity in politics lately, from the policymakers themselves down to the supporters on either side. “Boys State,” without even trying to be, was one of the most optimistic, outward-looking pieces of culture in 2020. It felt like such a snapshot of modernity, but then at each big vote or decision throughout their weeklong adventure, it would continue to surprise in a way that truly inspires hope for our political future.
1. Mank (David Fincher, Netflix)
Like Quentin Tarantino’s turn toward romanticism, heart and a dissection of Hollywood’s past with “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” in 2019, Fincher, too, has turned in his most uncharacteristic film of his career with “Mank.”
The true authorship of “Citizen Kane,” widely considered to be the greatest film of all time, has been a hot topic in film circles ever since Pauline Kael’s 1971 New Yorker essay, “Raising Kane.” “Mank” does confirm the classic was Herman Mankiewicz’s brainchild. He gets credit for that, but Fincher doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to the rest of Mank’s life, which is crumbling all around him.
The script for “Mank,” however, is of no dispute, and it’s been decades in the making. Fincher’s father, Jack, wrote it before he died in 2003, and it has seemingly been David Fincher’s passion project since then — his white whale (or his Rosebud?).
“Mank” is not only shot in black and white, but the actual visuals of the film are altered to give it a 1940s-era feel, even down to the cigarette burns on the film strips.
It’s a gorgeous movie, it’s sharply written, highly stylized and impressively shot. What seals the deal for “Mank” as the top film of 2020 is the performances. You can take it to the bank every time that Gary Oldman, who plays Mankiewicz, is going to turn in an A+ performance. But Amanda Seyfried really snuck up in this one as Marion Davies. She should be a lock to win Best Supporting Actress, among the multiple golden statues “Mank” will be taking home. And then Charles Dance channels his inner Tywin Lannister from “Game of Thrones” in playing William Randolph Hearst, which is an unenviable task as Heart is who the equally iconic Charles Foster Kane character is based on.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.