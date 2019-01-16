The Springs Experience: Colorado Springs in 1908
The following article appeared in the December 1908 Pioneer Edition, published by El Paso County Democrat. The article is titled “A Unique Western City.” This brief article provides a sense of the context of life in Colorado Springs region as it was 111 years ago.
A word or two as to the Colorado Springs of 1908.
Close to the foot of the famous Pikes Peak, at an elevation of 6,000 feet, is the community that has attracted the attention and admiration of the traveler, the home seeker and the invalid.
Nature, at Colorado Springs, has been lavish with her choice possessions of pure air and mountain spring water, life-giving sunshine and diversified scenery of unsurpassed grandeur. All have combined to establish its international reputation as a city of homes, for its inhabitants are essentially cosmopolitan; they come from the cultured classes of the United States and Europe.
Today by trolley ride, 25 minutes from the heart of the city, one reaches the healing springs of Manitou. A ride of 20 minutes in another direction brings the visitor to canyons, caves, caverns and mountain waterfalls of great grandeur. The trips by mountain railways are not excelled in beauty of scenery in all Europe.
Colorado Springs’ wonderful growth since 1892 may be attributed as forecast by Gen. William Jackson Palmer, in the development of the Cripple Creek gold mines, which are 30 miles distant on the southern side of Pike Peak. The gold output since November 1908 has been conservatively estimated at $200 million. A great part of this wealth has flowed into Colorado Springs, whose population has more than doubled in the past 10 years and whose bank deposits have increased 600 percent in the period and now amount to $14 million.
In counting his civic possessions, the inhabitant of Colorado Springs reminds himself of the pleasing fact that in two decades his city has achieved a population of 30,000 without aid from manufacturing interests. The cause? Climate and scenery, primarily. He jots down such important items as half a dozen magnificent hotels, a water supply from the mountains valued at $3.5 million; 45 miles of electric railway, a system unexceled in the West; two splendid newspapers, The Gazette and the Evening Telegraph; modern telephone and electric lighting systems; 55 miles of perfected sewerage system, constructed at a cost of $250,000; 17 costly public school buildings; a handsome opera house and three clubs, one occupying an edifice worth $80,000; sanitariums, and many beautiful church edifices.
Colorado Springs has long taken rank as a college city. Here is located Colorado College, the oldest institution of learning in the state. At present, it has 600 students and a handsome endowment. The city is also noted as the ideal spot for a home, as is illustrated by the Union Printers’ Home. There has been spent in the construction of buildings and the maintenance of the institution approximately $675,000 since 1892, and all of this sum, save the $10,000 donated by Messrs. Childs and Drexel, has been contributed by the Union Printers of North America.
Colorado Springs is connected with the world by six trunk lines of railroads. In the past year, several hundred new houses and business blocks were erected in the modern progressive and prosperous city. But the one supreme fact is, that here, as nowhere else in Colorado, is found an ideal climate for the invalid, and a wealth of attraction for the sightseer.
Many men of wealth retiring from active business, who heretofore reside in the East, are now selecting this city as a residential point.
In conclusion it is but natural to speculate on the great possibilities of human achievement — if the human be a man of Gen. William J. Palmer’s caliber.
This article was originally published in the Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.