On Oct. 28, 1933 the “First Annual Cheyenne Round-Up” was held for students at Cheyenne School. Organized by the school principal, Lloyd Shaw, the event took place on the mesa north of the school where the current high school is located.
According to a program printed for the Round-Up, there were 17 events ranging from an opening parade and calf riding to bareback bucking and a wild burro race.
The Cheyenne Round-Up provided events for grade school (calf riding), junior high (yearling steer riding), and high school students (horse bucking and calf roping). In addition, there was a grand parade along with a drum and bugle corps.
The idea of what amounted to a school rodeo came from Shaw, who incorporated a variety of programs for students during his 34 years as head of the school — flying a glider plane, a $5.00 Ford club, a strong emphasis on dancing, an outdoor theater program, and all students participating in the annual Christmas program “The Littlest Wise Man.”
Most of the stock for the Cheyenne Round-Up was rented from Poulson’s U-Quarter Circle Ranch on the Tarryall. Hollis Mills of South Park loaned the burros and L.M. Vandenberg loaned several calves.
The program contained the following “Statement” which was probably penned by Shaw:
The Round-Up makes no pretense of competing with professional rodeos. It is an experiment in adapting the old sports program of the west to the
sports program of a modern school. It is more interested in the boy or girl than in the exhibition. And it cannot tolerate cruelty to animals. Authorities
assure us that the animal play spirit makes the “critters” enjoy the tussle as much as the boys do.
Professional riders have kindly offered to exhibit for us. But we have held exclusively to our own schoolboys. Many of them have never been on a horse until this autumn, which, to lovers of young America, will only make the activity more interesting. Give us time — in a few years we shall “know our stuff.”
We wish to thank the many friends who have helped us — the Stratton Estate for the pasture and grounds, the officials, the volunteer instructors, and the merchants and friends who have generously donated prizes.
Among the students who participated in the Round-Up events of Bare-Back Bucking and Wild Burro Racing was John Love, who, after graduating from Cheyenne School went on to become governor of Colorado. Maybe riding a bucking horse was good preparation for politics.
