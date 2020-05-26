I got into my profession by chance in the fall of 1987 when my buddy Chris Fuhrman — now a managing sports editor with the New York Times — called me and asked if I’d be interested in covering a high school football game.
Roughly 9,000 stories later I am still writing about sports — and hoping I get the chance to cover my next prep football game in a few months.
Sportswriters had a different style in those days. They told a lot more stories instead of overwhelming readers with opinions and meaningless numbers. Readers also didn’t have multiple sources to get their news, so they relied on sportswriters to take them inside the games.
I grew up in southern California reading the likes of Jim Murray and Allan Malamud of the Los Angeles Times. Prior to the Times, Malamud worked for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner for 25 years until it folded in 1989. He was known for his “Notes On a Scorecard” column.
It seems like each generation of sportswriters has a unique style. Those who worked mostly in the first half of the 20th century might be the most enjoyable to read. They were witty and clever, and were also largely responsible for giving athletes their nicknames.
Damon Runyon (1880-1946) — yes, the same guy who grew up in Pueblo and got his start at the Pueblo Chieftain — was a genius. He was later hired as a sportswriter for our sister paper, The Gazette, in 1901, but was fired after a few years due to his heavy drinking.
One famous Runyon story has to do with former Negro League baseball star Ted “Double Duty” Radcliffe. In 1932, Runyon attended the Negro League World Series at Yankee Stadium between Radcliffe’s Pittsburgh Crawfords and Monroe Monarchs. Many Negro League teams played in major league stadiums when those teams were out of town.
Radcliffe played as a catcher and as a pitcher in that 1932 doubleheader. In Game 1, Radcliffe caught pitcher Satchel Paige’s shutout. Radcliffe took the mound for Game 2 and threw a shutout of his own. Runyon wrote that Radcliffe “was worth the price of two admissions” and labeled him “Double Duty.”
Ring Lardner (1885-1933) started covering baseball in 1906. From one of his columns in 1910, in which he assumes the role of a spectator for a Chicago White Sox-Philadelphia Athletics game, Lardner wrote: “On my right sat a gent who knew something, and he soon gave evidence of the fact. Morris Rath opened the Sox attack with a safe bunt. He was nailed at second when Lord missed his swing on a hit and run. ‘Stealing second with nobody out,’ remarked the guy who knows. ‘And the papers call him a brainy ballplayer. If he had good sense, he’d trade all his brains for a little bit of ability.’”
Grantland Rice (1880-1954) was generally considered the best-known sportswriter of his generation. He was well-read and entertained readers with a certain literate quality to sportswriting. Rice began writing for The Nashville News in 1901, after graduation from Vanderbilt. In 1930, he began his popular syndicated sports column, “The Spotlight.” He romanticized sports with a style that has rarely been seen since.
His lead paragraph from an Oct. 19, 1924, college football game between Notre Dame and Army is perhaps the most famous in sports writing history: ”Outlined against a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again. In dramatic lore they are known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction, and Death. These are only aliases. Their real names are Stuhldreher, Miller, Crowley and Layden.”
The Four Horsemen, of course, was Notre Dame’s famous offensive backfield.
And lastly, we have Red Smith (1905-1982). While working for the New York Herald Tribune, he covered the Brooklyn Dodgers’ regular-season finale in 1951 at Shibe Park in Philadelphia against the Phillies. The Dodgers needed a victory to tie for the National League pennant and force a playoff with the New York Giants.
It was the bottom of the 12th inning and it was getting dark. The Phillies had the bases loaded and two outs when Eddie Waitkus smashed a drive toward center field. Jackie Robinson, wrote Smith: “… flings himself headlong at right angles to the flight of the ball, for an instant his body is suspended in midair, then somehow the outstretched glove intercepts the ball inches off the ground. He falls heavily, the crash drives an elbow into his side, he collapses. ... stretched at full length in the insubstantial twilight, the unconquerable doing the impossible.”
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.