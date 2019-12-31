I’ve been thinking a lot about the mentors I’ve had in life. I’m lucky enough to have had several; each of them molded me into who I am today, equipped with the knowledge and lessons they passed on to me during our time together — but one drastically shaped my life.
If anyone asked me when I was 17 years old what I’d be when I grew up, in earnest I would answer either a professional musician or a doctor. But, as it often does, life had other plans.
During my senior year of high school, I took a newspaper class. I thought it’d be fun to write one or two articles and learn how to talk to strangers (I was shy), but by the end of the school year, I was seriously considering journalism as a profession. That’s thanks to our teacher, Mr. Buchta. At one point, a classmate asked him if any of his students became journalists after graduation. He remarked, “None that I know of.” I’ve thought more than once about reaching out to him to let him know at least one of his former students made a career out of it, but have yet to pluck up the nerve.
Mr. Buchta — I recall him being humble — might not be aware of the impact he had on his students. I saw the passion he had for journalism when he regaled us with stories of his past life as a reporter for our hometown daily newspaper. Alongside the technical newsy terms and improving our writing, he taught us about journalism ethics, the integrity of the free press, and the importance of the First Amendment and the need to protect it.
Mr. Buchta was my first mentor in journalism, the one who sparked and fanned the flame of passion I share with him about it. Through news internships, freelancing gigs and staff positions, I’ve also been blessed to learn decades of shared knowledge and experience from my editors and colleagues. I learned from other people’s experience and I learned on my own, too; all of it stuck with me. My journey into this career was made easier because I had mentors who care about me, who care about the profession, who cared that they gave me, this fledgling and ever-improving journalist, all the tools I need not only to do my job correctly, but also to do it well.
One day I, too, will pass on my knowledge and teach these skills to others who are now the way I once was: bright-eyed, bushy tailed, a little scared, and eager to learn.
Breeanna Jent is a multi-beat journalist who has reported previously in California and across Colorado’s Front Range. She has lived in the Pikes Peak region for four years and joined the Pikes Peak Newspapers team as editorial assistant in January 2018. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.