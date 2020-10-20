Can you recall an October this lovely? Fall colors are still stunning and flowers are still blooming. We may pay the price later with harsh winter weather and we definitely need moisture in some form of precipitation.
The opportunities for biking, hiking and even fall camping are refreshing when so many other recreational and entertainment options are not possible this year. Like many of you, I miss movies, live music, theater and just going where I want, when I want!
You may have seen signs at some trailheads offering safety advice on how to prepare for a trip in our great outdoors. Sometimes the last line on those signs is an admonishment that “the mountains don’t care.” I remember being amused the first time I read that statement. As much as I love and feel a connection to the mountains I can’t say I ever expected those feelings to be reciprocated. Yet it is a good reminder that each of us are responsible for our actions and choices.
Now I find some comfort in the fact that the mountains “don’t care” that there is a pandemic and we must practice social distancing. As far as the parks, trails and open spaces are concerned, nothing has changed except that there are a lot more people finding solace and restoration in nature.
I recently camped with friends in Cheyenne Mountain State Park. It was certainly not on my list of “things to do this summer” but campsites are hard to secure and most forest service campgrounds are closed for the season. Despite participating in that park’s master plan close to a decade ago, I have spent little time in the park in subsequent years. What a mistake!
The facilities, signage and variety of trails make CMSP a worthy destination and word has spread. Half the cars in the trailhead parking lot were from out of state. The park has plans to increase the number of campsites and add cabins. I have no doubt they will continue to draw visitors from throughout the country. Kudos to State Park staff and the CMSP Friends group for setting the bar high and managing a first-class park. The Friends recently initiated a Trail Ambassador Program. New visitors will get a dose of “Colorado Friendly” and learn more about the park’s trails, flora and fauna. Limiting dogs and horses to certain trails solves several problems. It makes it easier to control dog and horse waste and allows hikers and bikers who prefer NOT to encounter canines or horses options. Electric mountain bikes are allowed on park trails; currently one of the few places they are legal.
If you decide to try it out for a hike or mountain bike ride: the Zook trail loop is great if you are short on time. The 3-plus mile Blackmer Loop has now become one of my new favorite trails. Friends from Boulder County joined us for our short camping trip and were impressed by the condition of the trails and how few people we encountered. They say Boulder area trails remain very busy.
We’re seven months into this altered reality. Literally “dark days” are still ahead of us in the form of shorter daylight hours. Luxuriating outside restaurants on decks and patios over the past few months have made all of this so much more tolerable. Just remember, the mountains don’t care and will be there for us when we are ready to venture out and try new trails. Such joys will keep us sane.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.