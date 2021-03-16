By now many of you have heard snippets of the “Cinderella Story” involving Incline Friends. There’s no glass slipper or white mice but there was a Prince Charming and Fairy Godmother.
It seems a former Manitou Springs resident developed a relationship years ago with the Incline. That’s not uncommon.
Through the years I’ve heard many people refer to the hike in glowing terms. Some users credit it with turning their lives around and improving their health. This particular gentleman moved to Arizona and passed on a year ago leaving a trust fund to be disbursed. Knowing his love of Colorado, hiking it’s 14’ers and the Incline, his trustee sought out the nonprofit group committed to the resource and its users. Members of the board were thrilled to hear there would be a donation to support their ongoing work. Never in their wildest dreams did they expect a $500,000 donation!
What can we take from this story? The Incline has a profound and lasting impact on some people — and not just locals. It has been a known fact for some time, thanks to social media and an Incline Friends survey, that people come from all over the country to experience the Incline. Even during the current pandemic. Much like Garden of the Gods, the summit of Pikes Peak, the new U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and soon to resume Cog Railway, the Incline is something we have in this region that no other city possesses.
I have the utmost confidence the Incline Friends will spend those dollars wisely. Their diverse board of directors is comprised of smart men and women who share a common passion for the Incline.
It would be wonderful if stories like these became more common. Folks who lived here and made donations to parks and trails part of their legacy. Perhaps something like “1% for Parks.” If those who loved our parks and trails would consider leaving 1% of their estate for their stewardship, can you imagine what could be accomplished?
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.