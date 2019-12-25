I attended "The Heart of Christmas" production at Charis Bible College on Dec. 14 and left with a deeper appreciation of Advent.
The extravagant two-hour musical was uplifting and draining. I had a smile on my face one minute and tears the next. My heart went through the ringer as dozens of memories crashed down on me.
The play was about Christmas, but it went beyond the ornaments and holiday cheer and presents under a tree. It told the story of a God in heaven who loves us so much that He gave to us the greatest treasure heaven had; the only begotten Son of the Father.
The Heart of Christmas portrays how Jesus came to this world and went to the cross to die for us so that we could be forgiven. This great story of redemption begins in Bethlehem when God became flesh, when Christ came to be one of us to join into the humanity experience. Ultimately, in His humanness, Jesus went to the cross not leaving anything of his divinity behind. He truly was the servant King.
How do you serve those around you? We’re taught that it’s better to give than receive. I truly believe that.
My heart is to pour into people’s lives. I’ve had a tough time doing that on a regular basis since I was involved in a bad automobile accident nearly two years ago. The people I want to invest in the most are my son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters. I pray I get that opportunity again.
Years before my son — my only child — was born I prayed for him. In my heart, I knew that he would be a little angel. And so he was.
It was during that time of exploring God’s will in my life in the 1980s that I ran across a prayer written by Gen. Douglas MacArthur. Part of it reads:
“Build me a son, O Lord, who will be strong enough to know when he is weak and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid …
“Build me a son whose wishes will not take the place of deeds; a son who will know Thee …
“Give him humility, so that he may always remember the simplicity of true greatness, the open mind of true wisdom, and the weakness of true strength …
“Then I, his father will dare to whisper, “I have not lived in vain.”
My son was my “Little Guy.” A gift from God. When he stumbled I picked him up and held him tight. I was blessed to look at life through his precious eyes.
Raising my son as a divorced single father was not always easy. I loved experiencing each stage. As he grows older and wiser and continues to chase his dreams, I pray that God fills his heart with courage.
When he was 12 years old in 2006, he presented me with a gift for my 43rd birthday. It was plaque that reads, “The Greatest Gift I Ever Had Came From God … I call Him Dad.”
My prayer for everyone this Christmas season and always is the same. Give thanks for everything, love unconditionally and take delight in the life you have.
Life is God’s gift to us. What we do with it is our gift to Him.
Merry Christmas.
