By 1910 there were enough automobiles around that the idea of a driver’s license started here in Colorado. It would take another eight or nine years before they thought they needed to make it harder to get. As the roads got better, the drivers did not!
Around the time of World War I the idea of road rules were being explored. I have done a column or two on some of these rules. From state to state and town to town the rules were different. Many of the unique rules are still occasionally still to be found. The states were the first to want to standardize their rules, but the coming of the Interstate highways in the late 1950s brought national rules. It would be around 1918 that Colorado thought about actually having a standard test for getting a driver’s license.
Starting in October 1918 all applicants for a license had to take an oral examination on their driving knowledge. At first, a chief of police, the city clerk and a member of the automobile club would interview a prospective driver. After a few months, this was deemed too involved, a regular test was standardized and a civil servant would conduct the test. Once the written test was completed, a driving test followed. Experienced drivers did not have to take the driving test if they could prove they were a good driver.
When this started it was decided that 16 was the minimum age for a license, but there were many as young as 10 who were already driving cars. These were told, usually, to stay off the main streets!
In areas where tourists gathered, like Colorado Springs or Denver, the city required special permits to drive in their cities because of their unique rules. Many accidents during this time were caused by drivers who lived in towns with different rules. Hand signals, long before electric turn signals, usually caused the accidents as one town’s signals might be different from others. In areas where there were traffic lights that was worse. The lights were just being introduced around the country, but only in big towns. In many places they are still not standardized. Occasionally, an out-of-state driver failed the local test, and was not allowed to drive in that city.
The fortunate thing for some of these drivers was that the police often did not have automobiles. They might be on a motorcycle, but more commonly they only had a bicycle, or even a horse. Only if they saw someone speeding or doing something dangerous did they stop them.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.