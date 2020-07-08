Although Tambi Tyler, new Head of School of the prestigious Colorado Springs School, has yet to meet most of her students due to the pandemic, she is quickly and efficiently settling into her new role.
Tyler moved to Colorado Springs in April after a virtual search for a new residence that she did not actually see in person until she was moving in. Her primary house-hunting criteria was to find a home close to CSS. “I didn’t let fear get the best of me,” she said of the relocation. “Everyone was very accommodating and helpful.”
Tyler begins her new role at CSS with an impressive and diverse career background. She served in the Des Moines, Iowa public school system for 19 years, and more recently for five years at Atlanta International School in Atlanta, Ga. She started in Des Moines as a teacher’s aide, gradually becoming a teacher, middle school Dean of Students, and middle school vice principal in an International Baccalaureate program. In Atlanta she served as Upper School Principal and Deputy Head of Secondary for the school of 1,200 students.
Tyler said she appreciates her new environs, and particularly the unique facility where she now serves. The main Colorado Springs School building was built in the Broadmoor neighborhood in 1907 as part of Baldwin estate, Claremont, fashioned after the Grand Trianon at Versailles in France. Details of the mansion that remain intact include exterior columns, terracotta balustrades, ornamental ironwork, wood paneling and doors, and frescoes illustrating Aesop’s fables. Tyler notes that there is a level of dignity and charm contributing to the special character of this prized domain.
The school has been serving students from pre-kindergarten through high school since 1962. The school’s learning principals include “experiential learning, a supportive and dedicated school community, being connected to the global community, and a mindset of growth and improvement,” states a recent news release.
Tyler said her goal is to make the school even more well-known by creating an improved community, enhanced relationships, rapport and better partnerships throughout Colorado Springs. “We don’t want to be the best kept secret,” she notes.
Former students are enthusiastic about the impact CSS has made in their lives by way of support from teachers and studies that helped them to develop a voice for public speaking, openness to new experiences, and willingness to take risks. Due to the small size of the student body numbering over 300 students, alumni relate experiencing enduring close friendships, a sense of authentic care from teachers and opportunities to discover lifelong passions.
Tyler’s objective is to continue to foster these traditions.
She is anxiously waiting for students to return to campus so she can hear directly from them what they want and how can they learn better. “It is important for kids to hear their teachers say ‘I see you, I hear you, and I value you,’” Tyler said.
Despite the interruption in educational opportunities because of the ongoing pandemic, Tyler feels that CSS students are eager to return to campus, where they can find a sense of belonging and a safe environment. Tyler is confident that “these kids are our future leaders” and CSS will cultivate who they are, as well as who they will become.
The student body includes pupils from all walks of life, all areas of Colorado Springs and the Front Range, as well other countries. This rich tapestry of diversity is “unique to us and beautiful,” Tyler proudly notes. Respect within this educational community is paramount, and a family atmosphere prevails, she said.
At this point it is not known when it will be safe for students to return to campus in the fall. In the meantime, Tyler is never idle. Since the CSS Board of Trustees unanimously selected her as Head of School, she has been immersing herself in the Colorado Springs educational community. In her spare time she has been hiking and biking, and is looking forward to further exploration and ongoing adventures.