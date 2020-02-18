According to most historians, wrestling is the oldest sport in the world. This is evidenced by cave paintings depicting it in Lascaux, France, dating back thousands of years. Other paintings illustrating wrestlers have been found in caves all over the world, from Mongolia to Libya and Japan.
I suggest it’s also among the most exciting sports to watch in person.
This Thursday through Saturday, the best high school grapplers in the state will showcase their skills at the Pepsi Center in Denver during the state tournament. Four classifications of wrestlers — about one thousand total grapplers in all — will be lifting and throwing each other through the air and getting slammed in non-stop action on dozens of mats throughout the 19,000-seat arena.
From a sportswriter standpoint, there is not a more exciting sport to cover. The thrill of victory and agony of defeat can take place on the same 28-foot wrestling circle. I’ve seen the toughest break down and cry — winners and losers — after being drained of nearly all their strength.
Here are a few facts you may not know about this fascinating sport:
Abraham Lincoln, our nation’s 16th President, is enshrined in the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. It has been written that “Honest Abe” was defeated just once in approximately 300 matches. According to Carl Sandburg’s biography of Lincoln, the 6-foot-4-inch Great Emancipator once challenged an entire crowd of fans after defeating an opponent: “I’m the big buck of this lick. If any of you want to try it, come on and whet your horns.”
Duane Goldman, a 1981 graduate of Cheyenne Mountain, was a two-time state champ in high school and is a member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He was an NCAA champ for the University of Iowa, and later was the head coach for 26 years at the University of Indiana. He retired in April 2018 and lives in the Denver area.
In Colorado, only 24 grapplers have won four state titles during their careers. However, none are from the Colorado Springs area.
Coronado coach Gabe Burak won three state titles when he wrestled for the school. I covered Burak back in the mid-2000s when he was compiling a 125-1 record over his great run.
One current Pikes Peak region wrestler who hopes to accomplish the four-peat is Woodland Park sophomore Brady Hankin. He won the 3A title at 106 pounds last season and is ranked No. 1 in the 120-pound division this winter. Hankin is a national wrestler who is considered one of the best in the country. He has a promising collegiate (and possibly post-collegiate) career ahead of him.
Other area grapplers who are highly ranked by OnTheMat.com heading into this week’s state meet are:
• Class 5A — Braydon Roman, Pine Creek (145) and Dalton Slaughter, Rampart (220).
• Class 4A — Chase Johnson, Cheyenne Mountain (126); Nicholas Grizales, Cheyenne Mountain (120); Bill Maddox, Cheyenne Mountain (182); Nick Gagliardi, Cheyenne Mountain (195); Jake Boley, Cheyenne Mountain (220); Luke Smith, Coronado (152); Ben Tonnessen, Coronado (195); Isiah Blackmon, Lewis-Palmer (106); Skyler Hunt, Lewis-Palmer (113); Roman Smith, Lewis-Palmer (120); Dominic Hargrove, Discovery Canyon (126); Cole Stephenson, Lewis-Palmer (145); Bailey Badwound, Air Academy (145); Tanner Sukle, Discovery Canyon (160) and Kalman Adams, Air Academy (182).
• Class 3A — Cole Gray, Woodland Park (170) and Chris Hinds, The Classical Academy (182).
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.