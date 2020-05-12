As I write this it’s National Teacher Appreciation Week, and boy do they deserve extra kudos this year.
As happened for all of us, the rules changed without much warning this year for teachers and their students, school administrators and staff.
Many of them went home for spring break and never returned to the classroom as expected afterward due to the stay-at-home mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They had to switch gears from classroom teaching to remote-teaching basically in mid-air, not knowing for how long or how students and parents would react and adapt to it.
“We knew we were going to do our best to make sure this was seen as a hiccup in the school year rather than just an interruption,” said Kevin Burr, principal of Woodland Park High School, in a recent interview with the Pikes Peak Courier.
They took on added challenges of helping families remotely and providing alternative learning options for students who could not connect to the internet for one reason or another.
They revised their curriculums to make the most of the rest of the year and provide as seamless a transition as possible for their students during these extraordinary times.
Many connect with students one-on-one as well as in online classrooms with the full spate of students.
“This pandemic has been hard on students,” said Superintendent John Rogerson of Harrison School District 2, in a recent interview with The Gazette. “We think the social-emotional needs part and making sure our families have their basic needs met, along with providing academic needs, are important.”
Some teachers and administrators have participated in car parades in students’ neighborhoods so the kids could see their teachers — who are often their heroes — in-person.
“Our teachers and staff are leading with empathy, gratitude and giving countless hours because they care,” said Theresa Phillips, vice president of the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education, in a recent interview with the Tri-Lakes Tribune.
The school year is winding down and teachers in the Pikes Peak region don’t know what’s going to happen in the fall. Will they continue teaching online or will the risk of COVID-19 exposure be diminished enough that classroom-sized gatherings can happen again?
They don’t know, and so they prepare for both contingencies.
Surely when they had the calling to become a teacher, they didn’t aspire to be doing so in front of a web camera, in most cases. I’d wager it’s much harder to connect with pupils via the screen and email.
It hasn’t been easy, but our teachers have been up to the challenge.
“I really am proud of our kids and am thankful and have a lot of gratitude for our parents,” said Erin Street, assistant principal of Woodland Park Middle School, in a recent interview with the Pikes Peak Courier.
And I’d be remiss not to send out love to all the parents of K-12 students as well, who have become teachers themselves during this time while juggling work or even coping with losing their jobs during the pandemic. They’ve also been hall monitors, cafeteria workers, janitorial staff, tutors, gym teachers, sports coaches, recess monitors, A-V technicians, technical support staff and school nurses these past few weeks while also managing their homes.
Even though Teacher Appreciation Week technically ended last Friday, it’s never too late to say thank you. Thank you, teachers! Thank you, parents! And thank you to all the students for putting in the time from home and continuing to study in this mind-boggling time.
It’s amazing what we can accomplish together, even while apart.
