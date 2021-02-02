Owners of trash companies in Teller and Chaffee counties say they plan to expand into the Colorado Springs market to challenge three waste disposal giants that dominate the local industry.
Father-and-son team Jay and Jayson Baker formed Infinite Disposal (infinitedisposal.com) this month to begin offering residential service in February and commercial trash and recycling service March 1 to an area between Old Colorado City, Falcon, Monument and Fountain. The pair own Teller County Waste, Chaffee County Waste and a portable restroom service called Mr. Pots that serve customers in all of Chaffee and Teller counties and parts of Douglas, El Paso, Fremont and Park counties.
"We are rebranding our companies as Infinite as we continue to grow and expand," Jayson Baker said. "Our desire is to provide better customer service than the large corporate providers in Colorado. We are not taking trash and recycling and just dumping it in a hole in the ground; we need to be better stewards of the environment. The Infinite name symbolizes our infinite commitment to customer service."
The Bakers have been working on plans for Infinite since April, but their efforts took on added urgency when Toronto-based Waste Connections in December acquired Springs Waste Systems, the last major locally owned major trash hauler in the Colorado Springs area. The new company has added five drivers, mechanics and call center agents to their 60-person staff and expect to receive four new trucks to add to their fleet of 50 to 60 trucks in the next few weeks to handle the expansion, Jayson Baker said.
"Our drivers will knock on the door if your (trash) cans are not out and they will roll them to the street and back for you. We have customer service agents in our call center in Woodland Park. That kind of customer service no longer exists in the Colorado Springs area. We believe there are many customers that want to deal with a local company," Jayson Baker said. "We also have installed GPS transmitters on all of our trucks so you can receive text alerts or a call when they are nearing your stop."
Infinite plans to open a Colorado Springs office in the next few weeks and has an agreement with an existing provider to use their recycling center and landfill, Jayson Baker said. The company is offering promotional pricing for customers who sign up online in the near future.
Jay Baker started Teller County Waste in 1994, Chaffee County Waste in 2010 and Mr. Pots in 2017. He turned over operation of the companies to Jayson Baker last year after Jayson sold an internet provider he owned for 17 years.
The Colorado Springs waste disposal market is dominated by Waste Connections, Waste Management and GFL Environmental, which acquired locally based Bestway Disposal in 2018.
