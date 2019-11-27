Tabitha Bohac, an Academy Endeavour fifth grade teacher and dyslexia interventionist-in-training, works with literacy students before school. From left, Bohac, Rylee Kidd and Aiden Arbogast arrive at school at 7:05 a.m. This year D-20 began a new cohort with the Colorado Literacy and Learning Center, using curriculum from Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas called “Take Flight: A Comprehensive Intervention for Students with Dyslexia” to meet the high demand for dyslexia remediation.