Dani (Hering) Marshall made history last fall when she became the first American woman to sign a contract with the Australian Football League’s Western Bulldogs.
On Feb. 10, the 28-year-old had another first when her first kick went for a goal to help the Bulldogs to a 25-point victory over St. Kilda in front of about 8,000 rabid fans in the AFLW game.
“Nineteen months ago I was playing soccer and I never would have imagined this,” Marshall told The Woodmen Edition in a phone interview last week from her home in Essendon, an inner-western suburb of Melbourne. “Now I’m on the other side of the world playing footy and I’m loving it.”
Marshall, a 2009 graduate of The Classical Academy who wears jersey No. 26 for the Bulldogs, wasn’t sure how to react after her first kick went for a goal on the elite stage. Television footage from the game showed her looking for a teammate to hug. See video of Marshall’s goal: facebook.com/aflwomens/videos/2715507945235343/
“I found Kirsty Lamb, then Lizzie (Georgostathis) and Bonnie (Toogood),” Marshall said. “It all happened so quickly. I didn’t expect my first goal to happen like that.”
Marshall told the Australian Associated Press that she had an “indescribable feeling” after scoring the goal.
The last 19 months of her life have been pretty fantastic. A graduate of Colorado School of Mines, she played soccer for the school for four years, earning all-conference awards as a player and scholar-athlete. She eventually married Ryan Marshall (a graduate of Colorado Springs Christian School) and the two settled in Mesa, Ariz.
Marshall continued to fulfill her passion for soccer by playing in women’s leagues in the area. One day she stumbled upon Australian Rules Football while trying to watch the English Premier League on ESPN. She fell in love with “footy,” and before long she was playing for her local United States AFL team, the Arizona Hawks.
Last April, Marshall was in Australia trying out with several Aussie Rules minor league teams in the Essendon District Football League that feeds into the Victorian Football league. She was signed to a professional contract by the Bulldogs, becoming the first American woman to sign with a major league Aussie footy team.
“I always wanted to play a sport at a really high level,” Marshall said. “I just never thought it would be footy. Even though it’s happening, I still can’t believe it.”
Marshall moved to Melbourne last fall so she could train with her VFL team. Her husband, who was employed by Honeywell Aerospace in Arizona, joined her in Australia about four weeks ago and is searching for a full-time job there.
“I am so glad he’s here,” Dani Marshall said. “He’s been so supportive.”
Marshall is listed as a defender on the Bulldogs website, which describes her as having “determination and a strong appetite for the contest.”
She started the game against St. Kilda in attack, but was thrust into the role of fullback and ruck duties when teammate Celine Moody sustained an ankle injury. Marshall finished with seven disposals, six contested possessions and four tackles.
Bulldogs coach Nathan Burke told the Australian Associated Press that he was “thrilled” with Marshall’s contribution. “To have that sort of player in your team is just a godsend,” Burke said.