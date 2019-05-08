There’s still much left for The Classical Academy’s baseball team to conquer this season.
Thanks to quirky weather earlier this year, the Titans first must complete a 12-day, seven-game gauntlet just to complete their schedule before the postseason starts.
But a playoff berth is already guaranteed after TCA, for the first time in school history, beat all seven of its 4A Colorado Springs Metro League opponents, capped by an 11-1 win at Elizabeth on April 27 to win the league crown.
“To get to the playoffs, we have to win our conference outright,” Titans coach Bart Jennings said. “That means we have to beat our league teams the first time we play them. That’s what our goal was. They prepared and did what I asked them to do.”
The April seven-game sweep started with a 5-3 win over Widefield, then continued with victories over Cañon City (14-5), Woodland Park (14-0), Mesa Ridge (5-1), Mitchell (15-0) and Sierra (forfeit) before the road win at Elizabeth finished it off.
Last year’s squad dropped a pair of league games and didn’t earn an at-large berth for the 32-team playoff bracket.
Prior to the start of the season, the team’s five seniors created a list of goals that ignored individual expectations.
“We all wrote down that we wanted to win league,” Titans senior third baseman Matt Doole said. “We had done that before, but when we did it this year, we all looked up at the same time and said, ‘We’re going to do this.’ We knew to do that, we’d have to be more focused on stats as a team, not individual goals. We just came together and jelled. It’s just a different feeling than in prior years.”
That’s because the Titans have been busy trying to rebuild following a 2016 playoff season that produced a 15-5 mark from a senior-laden squad, 11 in all, that left the cupboard empty for the future.
“I lost an entire program in one year,” Jennings said. “Ever since then, we’ve been trying to piece it back together. We don’t have a traditional feeder system that most other schools have. But if there was a year to get back to this point, it’s right now.”
Now, the Titans want to make even more history when the 4A district playoffs begin May 17.
“I feel good about winning the league, and they’ve already made history two of three different times this season,” Jennings said. “Now we have to finish the season. They’re going to play that first playoff game that they earned, but we want to win that first one. We’ve never done that. And I think we have the team to do it. The kids are resilient. They fight.”