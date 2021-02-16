Winter is a fine time to visit the less crowded Garden of the Gods.
In addition, the southeast part of the park is less popular. But it's also the only area in the park where mountain bikes are permitted, so an early morning visit will help to avoid sharing the trail with the two-wheeled rockhoppers.
For a walk on the east side, head north on Ridge Road from U.S. 24. Enter the park and continue to the intersection with Juniper Way Loop and bear right.
Continue a couple hundred yards to the South Garden parking lot on the right/east side.
This hiking loop route passes through mountain shrubland with scattered pinyon pine, home to Woodhouse's scrub jays and black-billed magpies, whose squawking calls will add some noise to the otherwise quiet winter landscape.
From the lot, head north on the Ute Trail paralleling South Juniper Way and enjoy views of the central rock formations from a different angle. Pikes Peak peeks above the ridgetops off to the west.
After about a half-mile, reach an intersection just south of Gateway Road. Swing back around southward on the Chambers Trail, moving away from the noise of cars on the roadways for about a quarter-mile, then bear right on the Valley Reservoir Trail.
After a couple hundred yards, break left on the Niobrara Trail. Navigate a few switchbacks, then continue south for about a half-mile where the trail swings west and north again, intersecting the Ute Trail after about .75 mile.
Bear left and continue north for a few hundred yards back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.