With summer on the way, it’s time to start hiking deeper into the mountains. The Falcon Trail at the U.S. Air Force Academy is more than 13 miles long and serves as good fourteener training. Views abound of the Great Plains, Rampart Range and academy property. A variety of springtime birdsong and flowers enhance the diverse habitats.
From I-25, go westbound on North Gate Boulevard through the gate to Stadium Boulevard. Continue south on Stadium to Academy Drive, and turn right and go about half a mile to the Falcon Trail parking area on the right. Begin the loop hiking to your left, going clockwise, and sticking to the Falcon Trail markers to stay on course.
The trail heads southwest, crossing creeks and passing through grassland and mountain shrubland. Listen for the melodious song of western meadowlarks in grassy areas, and look up for red-tailed hawks soaring overhead. After about a mile, hikers will pass a pioneer cabin built prior to 1870 that is one of the oldest dwellings in the Pikes Peak region.
Continue for about 3 miles, passing the Community Center, and swinging south across a couple of roads. Just after crossing another creek, the trail cuts right and starts heading west and north. The trail skirts some large rock outcrops, crosses some more creeks and climbs into ponderosa pine woodland and spruce fir forest.
After about 3 1/2 miles, the trail swings east then northward and starts dropping back down to shrubland and grassland. In about 2 miles, the trail reaches Interior Drive, revealing a great view of the triangular Air Force Chapel building. Turn right and head east for about 1 mile, paralleling then crossing Interior Drive, and then Cross Drive. From here, the trail extends onto a wonderful ridge that is more than a mile long with fine views of Blodgett Peak, Mount Herman and the Black Forest.
After passing a large lake on your right, the ridge drops down and after approximately half a mile the trail intersects with the B-52 Spur Trail and swings south. From here, it is about a 1 ½ mile march across flat terrain to the beginning of the loop hike.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.