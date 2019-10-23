For a quickie hike with a stupendous view, Pulpit Rock is conveniently located just off I-25, so try to get on top before the snowy and icy winter season. The official parking area is on the north side but is very small, so I will describe a route from the south where there is ample parking, a better view of the Rock on the approach and an ideal lighting angle for photos. The trails pass through grassland with some yucca and shrubby areas, climbing to a ridge with scattered junipers and piñon, ponderosa and limber pines.
From North Nevada Avenue, head east on North Campus Heights and park in the southeast corner of the large UCCS parking lot No. 580. The lot is directly across from Trader Joe’s in the University Village Shopping Center. From the lot, follow a paved road heading east for a short distance then turn left on an old dirt road, heading north past a very large gray athletic building. Follow the old road and social trails that wind their way towards the Rock, enjoying a broad side view of the majestic castle-like formations. At the base of the formations, bear right and follow the short steep trails that gain the ridge just east of the summit. Then, follow the ridge back to the west and carefully climb to the top of the rocks. Look for resident red-tailed hawks soaring overhead while you soak in the sweeping view of Colorado Springs, the Rampart Range and a full view of Pikes Peak.
From the summit, retrace your route back to the parking lot. If you have time for more hiking, you can follow the ridge trail eastward into Austin Bluffs Open Space for about a mile, where the trail meets a cul-de-sac at a residential area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.