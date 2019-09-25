This hike picks up where our May 22 article, “Take a Hike: Monument Trail No. 715 winds its way from foothills into mountains,” left off, on Forest Service Trail 715 at Mount Herman Road.
Head north on I-25 to Exit No. 161 for Monument/Palmer Lake. Head west on Second St. for about .75 miles to Mitchell Ave. then left and south for about three-quarters of a mile to Mount Herman Road. Turn right and head west, climbing into the mountains with nice open views of the plains to the east. The trail parking area is about 6 miles from Mitchell Avenue. Note that there is another smaller parking area just before this one for another trail, so make sure you are at the lot where trail No. 715 crosses the road.
Locate trail No. 715 and head northwest on the trail that follows a four-wheel drive road for about one-fourth of a mile, passing a rusted out old racing car along the way. Occasionally, brown stick trail markers help you stay on the main trail. The route narrows and passes through ponderosa pine woodland and aspen groves, which should stay colorful until early October. The narrow trail connects to Monument Creek, then parallels the creek over rocky terrain with views of some nice rock formations.
Eventually, the landscape opens up to the scenic valley of Lower Limbaugh Canyon with meadows, aspen groves and the willow-lined creek. The quiet landscape is enhanced by the musical songs of Townsend’s solitaires that are establishing their fall territories. After about 1 1/2 miles, hikers will reach a fork in the trail and a flat sunny area, ideal for taking a break before retracing your steps back to parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.