A 16-ounce New York Strip steak? $13. A locally distilled bottle of craft lavender gin? $37. A sublimely curated date night while stuck at home? Priceless. We’ll show you how.
In the wake of the global pandemic, with immense health concerns, tens of millions of lost jobs and global economic fallout, we’ve found impetus to join the #SupportTheSprings movement and make concerted efforts to patron local establishments we’d hate to see disappear.
This is not merely a personal mission. We’ve become vocal advocates within our community, and now we make the pitch to you, the larger audience of this local paper. Eat local, support the Springs.
The concept of “voting” with one’s wallet is not new. Boycotting has long been a means of tangibly asserting disapproval of business practices, and political interests seem always greased by the dollar. But instead of disapproval and off record deals, we simply ask you to identify your favorite eateries/cafes/distilleries/breweries and then support them with your dollars.
Two of our favorites we’re highlighting here. The steakhouse, MacKenzie’s, has in part morphed into a butcher shop. From dry aged bison ($16 for 12 ounces) to Porterhouses ($25 for 24 ounces) to sliced smoked turkey ($6 per pound) to various cheeses, the downtown chop house is offering their quality products unprepared for a fraction of the prepared price. If you can pan sear a steak and whip up a brandy cream sauce at home, you’ll be in business. If not, we’ll tell you how.
• Begin by ordering your steaks a couple days before you plan to enjoy them. Remove any wrappings and place them standing on a platter in the fridge for 24 to 48 hours. This is at-home dry aging and will concentrate the beefy flavors, elevating good to great.
• An hour before it’s time to cook, remove the steaks from the fridge, sprinkle liberally with salt and set aside to briefly dry brine.
• Preheat your indoor oven to 350 F.
• Place a steel or cast-iron skillet on your outdoor grill and crank to maximum heat with lid down. Once fully heated (approximately 500 F), melt in the skillet 2 tablespoons of clarified butter (it won’t easily scorch like butter will) and drop in the steaks until a nicely browned crust forms on both sides (approximately 2-3 minutes per side).
• On an ovenproof platter, relocate the steaks to the preheated oven. (Save the unwashed skillet for the sauce.) Set an alarmed probe thermometer for 115 F (rare), 120 F (medium-rare), 130 F (medium-well). Temperatures will rise an additional 10 degrees once the steaks are resting.
• Meanwhile, whip up the pan sauce using the unwashed skillet from the grill. Over high heat from the grill or stovetop, place ¾ cup of stock into skillet while whisking to dissolve the browned leftover steak bits (the French call it fond). Next, add ¾ cup of heavy cream, 4 tablespoons of brandy and a generous amount of cracked pepper. Continue to whisk over high heat until the sauce clings to the back of a spoon.
• Drape rested steaks with pan sauce and pair with your choice of side(s) and the following cocktail.
Steakhouse slabs of beef classically call for a stiff drink. For this, we turn to our perennial favorite, Brooklyn’s on Boulder and their Lee Spirits brand. At home, the Negroni is a reoccurring dinner guest. After a recent pick-up at Brooklyn’s, we’re now using their lavender gin to reboot the classic Italian cocktail. We’ve named it “the Lagroni.” Clever, no?
• Mix the parts: one part sweet vermouth (we recommend Cocchi or Carpano Antica); one part Campari (for which there exists no viable alternative — we’ve tried); and one part Lee Spirits’ Lavender Gin.
• Stir vigorously with ice. Strain into glass.
Alternatively, you can prepare this cocktail before searing the steaks, as cooking progresses more enjoyably with drink in hand, and weathering world pandemics sometimes demands a cocktail hour.
For additional food-centric reviews and tips, or to make a comment, email On The Table at OnTheTableReviews@gmail.com, or visit facebook.com/onthetablereviews.