I’m finding this summer, with its pandemic restrictions, to be a simpler time.
It’s a much slower pace than harried summers of the past. For me, there’s much less running around, fewer obligations and far less driving these days.
I work from home, spend more time on my own front porch than I ever have, take long walks with my dog, read books, connect with friends on video calls and cook meals at home (unless I order takeout from a fave local eatery).
Going to local farmers markets on recent weekends has been my social/shopping/”travel” outlet. There are several markets throughout the Pikes Peak region, including in this paper’s coverage area.
At the Backyard Market at Black Forest, a large outdoor market that started up just this summer, there are dozens of vendors. It runs Saturdays in the summer from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on land adjacent to the Black Forest Community Club. Masks are required to be worn by visitors and vendors alike, the booths are spaced for social distance, dogs are welcome, and hand sanitizer is readily available as you enter the market.
My haul on my initial visit last month included fresh flowers, baby bok choy, homemade dog treats, pickled asparagus, fresh pasta, and crocheted owl ornaments from a talented youth artisan.
Every dollar you spend helps a local farmer or artisan. The market is sponsored by BFCC, on whose land the vendors display their wares. I suggest making a small donation at the club’s booth as you enter or leave.
The market’s website can be found here: bfbackyardfarmersmarket.com.
I made my first visit to the Woodland Park Farmers Market (wpfarmersmarket.com) this month. It runs Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Memorial Park. This is another fairly large market, and is well organized. There are produce vendors, cheesemongers, food trucks, and artisans including jewelers, woodworkers, soapmakers and holistic remedy purveyors.
Not as many mask-wearing folks here, but social distancing was easy to do. Dogs are welcome and I brought my 2-year-old pup. Some vendors had dog water bowls out, which was nice. A bonus for humans was the public restroom at the park.
My haul this day included fresh apricots, mushrooms, sheep’s milk cheese, homemade hand sanitizer and a dog treat — a jumbo bully stick my dog promptly buried in my yard as soon as we got home.
In the Woodmen area, one of my favorite markets is the Colorado Farm and Art Market at the Margarita at Pine Creek. This market has a smaller footprint and fewer vendors than the two aforementioned markets. But it is charming, convenient to I-25, has a good variety of vendors and is set up in a nice shaded area.
This market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; farmandartmarket.com. You’ll find produce, including specialty mushrooms and greens, canned vegetables; stone fruits; fresh baked goods; jewelry; and more.
My haul on a stop last month included a soy candle, Swiss Chard, pickled beets and, yes, more homemade dog treats.
As with the other markets, I was able to chat with the sellers and every purchase I made went directly to a local farmer or craftsperson.
CFAM also hosts a small market at the park adjacent to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on Wednesday afternoons (3 to 7 p.m.) in summer.
It is, of course, safer to stay at home as the pandemic is still upon us. Knowing that, I do temper my outings. I felt better about shopping at these outdoor markets than I do about forays to indoor grocery stores, for example. I wore a mask and social distanced at all my farmers market visits. I hand sanitized and washed my hands a lot.
I’m enjoying this summer’s slower pace and supporting local small businesses and farmers. There’s nothing better than a Colorado-grown Palisade peach or Rocky Ford cantaloupe fresh from the farm in the summer. These fleeting beauties taste even better knowing I supported a neighbor’s business.
Pikes Peak Newspapers Editor Michelle Karas has called Colorado home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.