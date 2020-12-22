The Ferris family of Colorado Springs sure can keep a secret. They recently kept under wraps a pretty big — and certainly conspicuous — surprise for 15-year-old Marissa Ferris that involved lighting up the entire family home in Christmas lights without her knowledge.
Marissa’s mom, Aimee Ferris, says, “I keep it a secret for a month and a half.” Marissa’s service dog, Phoenix, didn’t tell, either.
Marissa, a former patient and now a patient ambassador at Children’s Hospital Colorado, was chosen to receive this gift through the hospital foundation’s Give Comfort & Joy year-end giving initiative.
In 2016, Marissa, who lives in Colorado Springs, was headed to back-to-school night when another car collided with her family’s vehicle. Marissa was airlifted to Children’s Colorado, where she was placed in a medically induced coma. Marissa suffered a traumatic brain injury and a stroke in the accident, which caused partial paralysis. She spent three months in the hospital recovering, but she never stopped fighting — even when she had to relearn how to walk, how to eat and how to talk again. Today, Marissa continues to heal with perseverance and positivity,” stated a news release from Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.
As a patient ambassador Marissa attends fundraising events and helps to raise awareness about the hospital’s services. “I spoke at the Break-a-thon for the U.S. Taekwondo Center,” where they raised over $30,000.
Her brother Benjamin, who was also injured in the accident, stood on stage with his sister as she gave a speech at the event and accepted a donation for Children’s Hospital Colorado. “I wasn’t really nervous,” said Marissa.
The holiday surprise for Marissa took some planning. Marissa wanted to get her ears pierced for her birthday. She can only do so with a physician, so her mom took Marissa and Benjamin up to Castle Rock to see a doctor.
“I used the appointment as a ruse,” to keep them away from the house, Aimee Ferris said. When they arrived back at home in Colorado Springs, “We came onto the street and there’s all these people lined up on the cul-de-sac. She (Marissa) was asking what’ going on. When Benjamin saw the lights, they were both surprised by all the lights.”
“The tree is my favorite part,” said Marissa. “You can see it all the way down the cul-de-sac.”
The hospital selects certain patients to be ambassadors. Senior Marketing Campaign Manager Erin Bodine said, “Children’s Hospital Colorado patient ambassadors are nominated by our health care providers because of their inspiring stories and incredible spirits, including kids like Marissa who have overcome so much in their young lives.”
A bright future
Marissa, now a freshman at Rampart High School, intends to go into the medical field. “I’m thinking occupational therapist,” she said of her goal inspired by her care at Children’s.
Mom Aimee Ferris said, “She does horseback riding therapy and occupational therapy, but she’s made huge progress since she was in the hospital.”
Of her experience at the hospital, Marissa said, “I loved all the staff and the therapist they were so friendly and nice. They made it made it feel like home.”
Aimee Ferris said hospital staff checks in with families daily to make sure they are emotionally OK. They keep family members posted every day on patient progress “so you can feel as safe and comfortable at possible,” at a time when parents can feel helpless and lost. “They do everything they can to reassure you” that your child is getting the best care, she said.
“When a child is sick, parents and siblings hurt, too. The unique support programs and therapeutic specialists at Children’s Colorado help the entire family cope with the challenges of a child’s illness or hospitalization,” says Children’s Hospital Colorado.
Making seasons bright
For the last two years Sturgeon Electric has been lighting up a local patient’s life during December by stringing festive lights onto their houses and nearby trees.
Jason Boyle, senior project manager, said the lights are commercial grade and were strung by their in-house crew using a bucket truck.
“Neighbors come by and ask how did you get a bucket truck to come and install these lights?” Aimee Ferris said. “Thank you to Sturgeon Electric and to Children’s Hospital for bringing a little brightness especially during this time when we don’t get a lot of community connection.”
The light strings have to be cut to specification for each project. Boyle said, “Funny story, I went on Google Earth and took a screen shot of the house.” He drew up the plans and sent it out to the crew so they had the right parts and pieces. “When I pulled up their house was the one next door,” he said. But, they made it work and the house looks great.
Sturgeon did the electric installation at Children’s Hospital Colorado’s newest location in North Colorado Springs.
The company has a history of holiday lighting, too. In fact, founder David Dwight “D.D.” Sturgeon is credited with creating the first outdoor holiday lights. In the early 1900s, Sturgeon’s young son David was sick in bed and couldn’t join the family around the Christmas tree. So, D.D. dipped light bulbs into green and red paint, attached them to electrical wire and strung them on a tree just outside their Denver home.
Sturgeon was dubbed, “Father of the Yule Lighting” and from that point forward Denver buildings were lit up during the winter holidays. Famous journalist Frances “Pinky” Wayne was so excited about the lights that in 1918 she hosted the first outdoor Christmas light display contest. In the 1920’s, Denver was called the “Christmas Capital of the World.”
Comfort & Joy
Each year Children’s Hospital Colorado holds its Give Comfort & Joy campaign, an annual holiday fundraising initiative.
“The Give Comfort & Joy initiative is in its fourth year — and continues this year until Dec. 31,” Bodine said. “Generous support from our community — and beyond — makes a tremendous difference in the lives of our patients and their families, especially during the holidays. Donors’ end-of-year gifts not only provide critical resources, they also make spirits bright for our patients.”
The hospital foundation says, “Not only do donations from the community support outstanding clinical programs, but these gifts also fuel groundbreaking research to find new treatments and cures for children facing debilitating diseases.”
Give Comfort and Joy continues all season long to “encourage year-end” giving. There are many ways to give. For more information, visit supportchildrenscolorado.org.